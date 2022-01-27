Simple Energy, Siemens Digital Industries Software Join Hands To Improve EV Mobility Solutions

Simple Energy, a clean energy start-up, announced its partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software to boost EV mobility solutions with new-age technologies. According to the partnership, Simple Energy will adopt Siemens' cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, called Teamcenter X, for its e-mobility solutions, which will allow the Bengaluru-based company to produce superior products with enhanced battery capacity. Along with Siemens, Simple Energy also roped in PROLIM, Siemens' Technology Partner, to share its technologies.

Also Read: Simple Energy To Build World's Largest EV Two-Wheeler Factory

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy said, “Electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and digitalization is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly. Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM powering product development and innovation at our centre.”

The Simple Energy manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, will have an annual production capacity of 1 million units

The Teamcenter X software is a product lifecycle management (PLM) solution delivered as a service that connects people and processes across disciplines as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, enabling companies of all sizes to realize value, without the traditional IT resource associated with on-premises deployments. It offers preconfigured engineering and business solutions that deliver immediate value, with the flexibility to add more capabilities as business needs grow. Simple Energy hopes that this will allow the company to manage its upcoming manufacturing facility and products to be built in Tamil Nadu.

The Namma red shade on the Simple One electric scooter is a tribute to the state of Karnataka

Also Read: Simple Energy Develops Advanced Thermal Management System With IIT Indore

Last year, the Bengaluru-based start-up collaborated with the IIT-Indore to develop an advanced thermal management system that enhances thermal stability and flame redundant properties, developed for its flagship product, the Simple One, as well as future products. As mentioned already, Simple Energy is also constructing its own electric two-wheeler plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs. 2,500 crore. In Phase 1 of the operations, the first plant, with an area of 2,00,000 square feet, is being constructed near Shoolagiiri, Hosur, and will have an annual production capacity of up to 10 lakh units. This first plant will be operational by early 2022 and will also produce the Simple One electric scooter.