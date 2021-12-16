Simple Energy Develops Advanced Thermal Management System With IIT Indore

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore (IIT-Indore) to develop an advanced thermal management system. In a press announcement, the company said that a new novel composite material with enhanced thermal stability and flame redundant properties has been developed for its flagship product, the Simple One, as well as future products. The company says that this new thermal management system will improve safety, dependability and lifespan of the battery modules in all the company's products.

The Simple One can be charged using the company's upcoming Loop charging network. It will get fast and slow charging options

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO, Simple Energy said, "Currently, users are aware of the severity of the battery issues. Manufacturers need to develop new technology for the users' safety. While the global EV market started looking for an option to tackle thermal runaway issues, Simple Energy is one step ahead on this. Our research team collaborated with IIT-Indore for developing a best optimal solution to address the issues."

The Simple One is a connected scooter, which is 4G enabled, and also gets a long list of features, with Bluetooth connectivity

Speaking on this association, Dr. I A Palani, Dean R&D, IIT Indore said, "IIT Indore has collaborated with Simple Energy for this advanced technology application in thermal management systems. This tie-up will ensure to take the R&D to greater heights as it involves scholars from both teams. By completing such projects, Simple Energy will undoubtedly lead R&D and technology in the EV industry in India. We look forward to more such projects in the future with team Simple."

The collaboration with IIT Indore will boost Simple Energy's R&D and aid in the integration of lightweight vehicles with high-performance (composite) materials to reduce range anxiety and accelerate consumer demand in line with government standards, the company added. Simple Energy and IIT Indore worked together on this thermal management system for over a year.