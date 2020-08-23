New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Auto India Announces New Service Maintenece Package For Customers

The maintenance package starts at Rs. 29,999, and customers can avail the SuperCare for 4 years or 60,000 km

Updated:
Skoda customers can choose between Standard, Enhanced, and Comprehensive packages

Skoda Auto India has revamped and re-christened its 'Service Maintenance Package' as the 'Skoda SuperCare'. The company has introduced this for customers who warrant preventive maintenance as well as wear and tear repair work for a timeframe of up to four years. Under this package, Skoda offers its customers safeguard from spare part price and labour charge inflation; it also guarantees authentic fitments with two years or unlimited kilometres part warranty, assures job work by Skoda certified technicians, redemption at all authorised Skoda Auto dealership facilities across the nation, multiple payment options as well as cashless services, and transferability to a subsequent owner at the time of vehicle resale.

Skoda is offering its customers safeguard from spare part price and labour charge inflation

The maintenance package starts at ₹ 29,999, and customers can avail the SuperCare for 4 years or 60,000 km and can choose between Standard, Enhanced, and Comprehensive, within a timeframe of a year from the date of purchase of the vehicle (or the first service, whichever is earlier). Existing customers can avail of the Supercare for 2 years or 30,000 km, at a starting price of ₹ 15,777.

ilk70l0g

The maintenance package starts at ₹ 29,999, and customers can avail the SuperCare for 4 years or 60,000 km

While the standard package entails engine oil, oil filter, drain plug, washer, air / pollen / fuel filter, spark plug, brake fluid, V belt, HALDEX coupling oil, ATF, etc. as per the manufacturer maintenance schedule, the enhanced package also includes elements like front windshield wipers, front and rear brake pads and disc, etc. The Comprehensive Package entails battery, flywheel, and clutch assembly that is the clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing, over and above the services under the Enhanced Package. 

