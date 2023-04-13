Skoda Auto India Launches Special Edition Variants Of Kushaq and Slavia

Skoda has launched the Slavia Anniversary Edition and the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition. These cars are special edition variants and come with minor cosmetic tweaks on the exterior and interior. The Slavia Anniversary Edition sits above the top-of-the-line Style variant while the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition sits between the Kushaq Style and Monte Carlo variants.

Variant 1.5 TSI MT 1.5 TSI AT Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition INR 17,27,999 INR 18,67,999 Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition INR 17,99,000 INR 19,19,000

Cosmetic changes on the exterior include chrome garnish along the lower part of the doors, and on the trunk along with ‘Anniversary Edition’ branding on the Slavia and while the Kushaq carries an ’Edition’ branding in the B-pillar. On the interior, the car gets a 25.4 cm Skoda Infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps and Wireless SmartLink. The system is attached to a subwoofer and 380-watt audio system. Special touches include themed textile mats and cushion pillows with the ‘Anniversary’ or ‘Edition’ nametag inscribed on it. The Kushaq Edition also features a puddle lamp in each of its doors that project a Skoda logo on the ground below.

Both the models are powered by a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 147.5 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Both cars are compatible with the E20 ethanol fuel mix and complies with the upcoming RDE emission norms. The cars are available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission depending on the customer’s choice.

The Kushaq and the Slavia are built on the MQB-A0-IN platform that was specifically developed for India by the Czech automaker. The cars have been well received by the Indian consumers and have resulted in a significant growth in sales for the manufacturer. The cars also scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Speaking about the brand's success, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We continue with our product offensive strategy with all new editions of the Kushaq and Slavia, which are instrumental in our growth ambitions in India. Since their introduction, both of our INDIA 2.0 cars have set new benchmarks in safety, and we are leading the class when it comes to safety in India. Together with our no - compromise safety strategy, the cars stand out for their driving dynamics and design.