Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Domestic Sales Crosses 1 Lakh Units In 2022; Sees Annual Growth Of 86%

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has released the sales data for the 2022 calendar year, during which the company domestic group sales cross one lakh units mark. Between January and December 2022, the company sold 101,270 units in India, witnessing an annual growth of 86 per cent as compared to vehicles sold in 2021. At the same time, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India exported 33,397 vehicles from India, taking the company’s cumulative sales (Domestic + Exports) to 134,667 units. In fact, in December alone the VW Groups combines sales crossed five-digit figure.

The company says that its group brads – Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini collectively showcased exceptional growth in 2022, and throughout the year the Group introduced over 20 model updates across the five brands. Also, during the 2022 calendar year, both Skoda and Volkswagen performed quite well in the Indian market, witnessing annual growths of 125 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively. At the same time, the company says the Group’s luxury brands, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini maintained their upward trajectory with strong double-digit growth. Audi alone sold over 4187 vehicles in 2022, registering 27 per cent growth in volume.

Talking about the group’s performance, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “We have much to be proud of in 2022. The significant growth across our Brands, robust demand and record-breaking sales are a testimony to the success story we have been scripting. While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimise the impact of these. Our Made-in- India models are rapidly gaining popularity and universal recognition, for their world-class quality, robustness and stylish designs, and have opened new customer segments and markets for us.”

The company’s India 2.0 strategy proved to be a good turnaround for Skoda and Volkswagen. Under this programme the company developed India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, which spawned models like the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The models have become volume players for the two brands in India, especially the Kushaq and Taigun, which achieved a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test – two of the first cars ever to receive 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection by the safety watchdog.

Talking about the market potential of India Arora added, “India is one of the key markets for the Group and will continue to contribute strongly to our global operations. We are committed to India and will intensify our customer focus with an exciting model portfolio across segments, focusing on safety and driving dynamics and consistent efforts towards optimizing total cost of ownership. Our growth levers are in place, and we are confident that we will continue to build on this momentum with the right mix of products, technologies and a growing footprint. We are fully geared to charge ahead on this growth trajectory with a clear focus on creating value for our customers and stakeholders.”