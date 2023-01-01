Auto Sales December 2022: Skoda Auto India Grows By 48%

Skoda Auto India sold 4,788 units, compared to 3,234 units sold in December 2021, resulting in a 48 per cent increase in sales year-on-year. In fact 2022 has been the best year for Skoda in India so far as the company registered a growth 125% over 2021. Compared to 23,858 cars sold in 2021, the company reported annual sales of 53,721 units in 2022.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “2022 will always stand as an unforgettable year for us, we doubled our sales over the previous year, we hit monthly and quarterly sales records, we expanded our network with more touchpoints and being closer to our customers.”

Skoda Auto India has also exceeded the target of 225 sales and service touchpoints and today has close to 240 customer touchpoints across India. This expansion is in line with the company’s objective of maintaining momentum on the INDIA 2.0 strategy.