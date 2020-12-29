Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021

Skoda Auto India has officially announced a price increase across its entire range of products effective from January 1, 2021. With price hike coming into effect next month, all Skoda cars will become more expensive by up to 2.5 per cent. The Czech based car manufacturer's line-up in India comprises four products - Rapid, Octavia RS 245, new Superb and all-new Karoq. The carmaker attributed the price hike to rising input costs which were affected by several global economic factors.

Also Read: Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021​

Skoda India joins likes of Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Nissan, BMW and others to announce price hikes

Skoda Auto India spokesperson said, "There has been a surge in the cost of our inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates in recent times. SKODA AUTO India has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase of up to 2.5 per cent with effect from 1st January 2021 across its model range."

Skoda's current product portfolio is priced between ₹ 7.99 lakh for the Rapid, going up to ₹ 35.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Octavia RS 245. Skoda Auto India plans to have 130 touchpoints in India by the end of June 2021, and it aims to further expand its network to more than 200 outlets in the country by 2025.

Skoda Auto India will increase prices across its range.

Also Read: Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?​

As a part of India 2.0 project, the brand will be introducing a range of new models in the country. The carmaker has already trademarked five new names in India this year including Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq. One of these could be the name of the production-spec model of the Vision IN concept. Additionally, it is also working on the BS6-compliant 2021 Kodiaq facelift that is expected to be launched in the country next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.