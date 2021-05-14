Skoda Kushaq Launch Likely In June; Deliveries To Begin From July

Skoda Auto is gearing up to launch the Kushaq compact SUV in India and it's likely that the company will launch it in June this year. Given the current scenario of the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, this timeline is likely to change as well, but Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that the deliveries of the Kushaq will begin in July this year. Replying to a tweet which questioned about the new-gen Fabia, Zac said, "Skoda Fabia is currently not planned for India. We will start deliveries of the Kushaq from July and launch a new Sedan at the end of the year."

Skoda Fabia is currently not planned for India. We will start deliveries of the Kushaq from July and launch a new Sedan at the end of the year. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) May 13, 2021

The Kushaq made its world debut in India in March this year and we saw what the car looked like the flesh. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Kushaq will be a highly localised product and expect it to be competitively priced as well. Visually, the production-spec version of the Kushaq is very similar to the Vision IN concept. Upfront, there is Skoda signature-style chrome-finished grille, which is flanked by split headlight and LED DRLs. It also comes with sporty 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone bumpers and Skoda lettering on the tailgate. The LED taillights get the typical crystalline elements, giving it the familial Skoda SUV design cues. However, the lower and mid variants of the SUV will get 16-inch steel rims and 16-inch alloys, respectively.

The wheelbase of the Kushaq stands at 2651 mm

Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and 1,612 mm in height. It gets the longest wheelbase in the segment, which stands at 2,651 mm. It has a ground clearance of 188 mm. The compact SUV will be available in five colours - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange and Tornado Red, wherein the last two colours are exclusively for the Kushaq.

The Kushaq will be available in 2 petrol engines

Mechanically, the Skoda Kushaq SUV will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI. While the former will be tuned to make 113 bhp of maximum power, the latter will belt out 147 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional 6-speed automatic transmission (1.0-Litre TSI) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre TSI).

