Skoda Kylaq: Top 10 Stats Of The Latest Nexon, Brezza Rival

The Kylaq will be offered in 4 trim levels and 5 colour options.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bookings to commence on December 2
  • Offered in a single 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine
  • Prices start at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Auto India has entered the subcompact SUV segment in India once again with the introduction of the all-new Kylaq sub-4-metre SUV. The automaker has currently announced prices for the entry-level variant of the model, which is Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new subcompact SUV in town will commence on December 2, 2024, and that is when Skoda will announce prices for all variants, too. 

 

Also Read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh

 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed

 

Skoda Kylaq 9

2,566 mm wheelbase

 

The baby Kushaq has a wheelbase of 25,66 mm and is 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide, and 1,619 mm tall. 

 

Skoda Kylaq 2

 

10.25-inch infotainment screen

 

It features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. 

 

Skoda Kylaq 10

 

446-litre boot space 

 

The new Skoda subcompact SUV has a boot space of 446 litres, which is more than the Kushaq’s 385 litres. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared

 

1.0-litre engine 

 

The Kylaq gets VW’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

 

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025

 

Skoda Kylaq 3

 

114 bhp

 

This unit belts out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

 

Skoda Kylaq 6

 

6-speed MT/AT

 

The transmission options for the Kylaq include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. 

 

Skoda Kylaq wheel designs

 

4 Trim Levels 

 

The Kylaq will be offered in four trim levels: Classic, Signature, Signature +, and Prestige.

 

Skoda Kylaq 13

 

5 Colour Options 

 

The Skoda Kylaq will be offered in five colour schemes: Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White. 

 

December 2: Bookings open 

 

Bookings for the Skoda Kylaq are slated to open on December 2, when full prices for the model will be announced. 

 

January 27 Deliveries Commence 

 

After its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, deliveries for the vehicle will commence on January 27. 

