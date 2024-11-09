Skoda Kylaq: Top 10 Stats Of The Latest Nexon, Brezza Rival

Skoda Auto India has entered the subcompact SUV segment in India once again with the introduction of the all-new Kylaq sub-4-metre SUV. The automaker has currently announced prices for the entry-level variant of the model, which is Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new subcompact SUV in town will commence on December 2, 2024, and that is when Skoda will announce prices for all variants, too.

2,566 mm wheelbase

The baby Kushaq has a wheelbase of 25,66 mm and is 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide, and 1,619 mm tall.

10.25-inch infotainment screen

It features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster.

446-litre boot space

The new Skoda subcompact SUV has a boot space of 446 litres, which is more than the Kushaq’s 385 litres.

1.0-litre engine

The Kylaq gets VW’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

114 bhp

This unit belts out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

6-speed MT/AT

The transmission options for the Kylaq include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

4 Trim Levels

The Kylaq will be offered in four trim levels: Classic, Signature, Signature +, and Prestige.

5 Colour Options

The Skoda Kylaq will be offered in five colour schemes: Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

December 2: Bookings open

Bookings for the Skoda Kylaq are slated to open on December 2, when full prices for the model will be announced.

January 27 Deliveries Commence

After its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, deliveries for the vehicle will commence on January 27.