New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Skoda Produced More Than 750,000 vehicles At Its Czech Plants In 2020

Despite the 39-day production shutdown, more than 750,000 vehicles rolled off the production lines at the Mlad Boleslav and Kvasiny sites.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Octavia was the front-runner with 187,000 units produced. expand View Photos
The Octavia was the front-runner with 187,000 units produced.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are also reflected in Skoda Auto's production figures at its Czech plants. Despite the 39-day production shutdown, more than 750,000 vehicles rolled off the production lines at the Mlada Boleslav and Kvasiny sites. The Octavia was the front-runner with 187,000 units produced. At the end of November, series production of the battery-electric Enyaq iV began on the highly innovative assembly line in Mlada Boleslav, on which Skoda primarily produces the Octavia. In addition, the car manufacturer produced engines, axles, bodies as well as gearboxes and high-voltage traction batteries. The company also launched numerous innovation projects to modernise its production processes last year.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Opens New Manufacturing Facility For Test Vehicles & Prototypes At Mlada Boleslav Site​

r8ohve8o

The company invested 32 million euros in the production of the new Enyaq iV, which began at the end of November.

Dr. Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics, explains: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary 39-day plant closure to ensure the best possible health protection for our employees, we were operating under enormously challenging conditions last year. Nevertheless, we managed to produce 753,013 vehicles at our Czech production sites – the result of an outstanding team effort. In addition, production of the SKODA ENYAQ iV was launched on schedule at our main plant in Mlada Boleslav. On this assembly line, we produce vehicles based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) and the modular transverse toolkit (MQB) side by side. This is the only concept of its kind in the entire Volkswagen Group.”

Also Read: Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq​

Newsbeep
s02cpjv8

With 187,000 units, the Octavia continued to be the most-built model at the company's headquarters.

0 Comments

The company produced a total of around 480,000 vehicles from the Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Octavia iV, Kamiq, Karoq and the Enyaq iV series at the Mlada Boleslav plant. With 187,000 units, the Octavia continued to be the most-built model at the company's headquarters. In addition, the car manufacturer produced 411,000 engines, 383,000 manual transmissions of the types MQ 200 and MQ 100, 76,000 high-voltage traction batteries and 1,511,000 axles at this site last year. The company invested 32 million euros in the production of the new Enyaq iV, which began at the end of November. Each day, the assembly line will produce between 250 and 350 units of the all-electric SUV in a fully flexible manner.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Skoda Cars

  • Skoda Superb Side Profile
    Skoda Superb Side Profile
  • Skoda Superb Front Profile
    Skoda Superb Front Profile
  • Skoda Superb Electric Boot Lid With Virtual Pedal
    Skoda Superb Electric Boot Lid With Virtual Pedal
  • Skoda Octavia Rs Front View
    Skoda Octavia Rs Front View
  • Skoda Rs
    Skoda Rs
  • Skoda Octavia Front Side
    Skoda Octavia Front Side
  • Skoda Rapid Airbags
    Skoda Rapid Airbags
  • Skoda Rapid Front View
    Skoda Rapid Front View
  • Skoda Rapid Tsi Engine
    Skoda Rapid Tsi Engine
  • Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
  • Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
    Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
  • Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
    Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
  • Skoda Karoq Blue
    Skoda Karoq Blue
  • Skoda Karoq Rear Look
    Skoda Karoq Rear Look
  • Skoda Karoq Sunroof
    Skoda Karoq Sunroof
  • Skoda Yeti Front Profile
    Skoda Yeti Front Profile
  • Skoda Yeti Side Veiw
    Skoda Yeti Side Veiw
  • Skoda Yeti Side Profile
    Skoda Yeti Side Profile
Gib 300x600
x
Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia
Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.73 Lakh
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.73 Lakh
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities