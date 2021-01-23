Skoda Produced More Than 750,000 vehicles At Its Czech Plants In 2020

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are also reflected in Skoda Auto's production figures at its Czech plants. Despite the 39-day production shutdown, more than 750,000 vehicles rolled off the production lines at the Mlada Boleslav and Kvasiny sites. The Octavia was the front-runner with 187,000 units produced. At the end of November, series production of the battery-electric Enyaq iV began on the highly innovative assembly line in Mlada Boleslav, on which Skoda primarily produces the Octavia. In addition, the car manufacturer produced engines, axles, bodies as well as gearboxes and high-voltage traction batteries. The company also launched numerous innovation projects to modernise its production processes last year.

Dr. Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics, explains: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary 39-day plant closure to ensure the best possible health protection for our employees, we were operating under enormously challenging conditions last year. Nevertheless, we managed to produce 753,013 vehicles at our Czech production sites – the result of an outstanding team effort. In addition, production of the SKODA ENYAQ iV was launched on schedule at our main plant in Mlada Boleslav. On this assembly line, we produce vehicles based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) and the modular transverse toolkit (MQB) side by side. This is the only concept of its kind in the entire Volkswagen Group.”

The company produced a total of around 480,000 vehicles from the Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Octavia iV, Kamiq, Karoq and the Enyaq iV series at the Mlada Boleslav plant. With 187,000 units, the Octavia continued to be the most-built model at the company's headquarters. In addition, the car manufacturer produced 411,000 engines, 383,000 manual transmissions of the types MQ 200 and MQ 100, 76,000 high-voltage traction batteries and 1,511,000 axles at this site last year. The company invested 32 million euros in the production of the new Enyaq iV, which began at the end of November. Each day, the assembly line will produce between 250 and 350 units of the all-electric SUV in a fully flexible manner.

