Skoda Auto India has re-introduced the Rider base variant of the Rapid sedan. It is priced in the country at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Rapid Rider variant is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol mill. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Skoda India has re-introduced the base variant of Rapid sedan
  • The new variant is now priced in India at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The 2021 Skoda Rapid is now available in total of six variants

Skoda Auto India silently re-introduced the entry-level Rider variant of the Rapid sedan in the Indian market. The Czech automaker has again listed the variant on its official website at ₹ 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Last year in December, the company exhausted all the Rider variants allocated for the year 2020 because of high demand, thus was temporarily removed from the website. The company previously confirmed that the Rider variant would be made available in January 2021. Earlier, the Rider variant was priced in India at ₹ 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: India Will Not Get A New Rapid; Skoda To Launch An All-New Sedan Instead

Last year in November, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Skoda India had confirmed that the sedan was overbooked for 2020, and the company can't supply the car until 2021, as it saw more demand than production capacity.

As for features, the sedan comes equipped with auto climate control, Auto AC, Parktronic sensors, windscreen defoggers, Skoda Audio player 2Din with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS, electronically adjustable ORVMs, dual front airbags, and more.

With re-introduction of the Rider variant, the sedan is now offered in six variants - Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. While Rider variant is available with manual option only, the remaining variants get automatic options too The prices for the manual variants start at ₹ 7.79 lakh for the Rider trim, going up to ₹ 11.99 lakh for the Monte Carlo variant. However, the automatic trims are priced from ₹ 9.69 lakh to ₹ 13.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Skoda Rapid's Rider Variant Sold Out For 2020; Temporarily Removed From The Website​

Mechanically, the Skoda Rapid sedan gets a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol mill. The engine is tuned to produce 108 bhp of maximum power against 175 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The carmaker delivered 10,900 vehicles between January and December 2020 against 15,100 units sold in the same period in 2019. In December 2020, deliveries amounted to 1,400 vehicles compared to 1,800 vehicles in 2019.

Research on Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 7.79 - 13.29 Lakh
EMI Starts
16,1719% / 5 yrs
Compact Sedan
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.2 - 21.7 Kmpl
