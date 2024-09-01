Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch On September 2; Teases New Sports Range

Skoda recently put out teasers previewing what it is calling its new Sports Range. The teasers show the Slavia compact sedan and the kushaq SUV suggesting that both models could be getting new special edition variants with some sporting touches. One of these models is understood to be a new Slavia Monte Carlo edition which will launch on September 2.

New Slavia Monte Carlo to be a part of a Sports Range from Skoda.

One of the vehicles teased is the Slavia featuring a new red paint shade along with a gloss black grille and a red boot-lip spoiler. This is likely to be the Slavia Monte Carlo with the Kushaq having received similar design touches in the Monte Carlo variant. The changes are likely to be limited to just cosmetic updates with gloss black elements and new design alloy wheels giving the sedan a sportier look. Inside the cabin is expected to feature black upholstery with red highlights to add to the sporty look.

— Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) September 1, 2024

On the mechanical front, the sedan is not expected to receive any updates with the current 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines likely to be offered in the new variant. Expect the new Slavia Monte Carlo to offer similar features as the top-spec Slavia Prestige though it could be positioned under the latter - similar to the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

Carmaker has also teased additional special edition of the Slavia and Kushaq under the new Sports Range

A second teaser previews both the Slavia and Kushaq though the former almost completely hidden by the shadows. The latter’s fascia is partly visible revealing a grey paint finish with blacked out detailing. The Slavia too looks to have a greyish finish. This suggests that outside of the Slavia Monte Carlo both of Skoda’s India 2.0 cars could be getting yet more variants under the ‘Sports Range’. These new variants could end up being the relaunch of the Matte Edition variants that were offered on both the SUV and sedan up until the variant list revision.

Interestingly, while prices for both Matte edition models have been dropped from the website following the variant renaming, the colour choices are still visible in the carmaker's latest brochure.

— Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) September 1, 2024

As with the Monte Carlo, expect changes to only be cosmetic in nature with the powertrains to remain unchanged.