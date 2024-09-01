Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqTata Harrier EVTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch On September 2; Teases New Sports Range

New Sports Range to include the Slavia Monte Carlo edition as well as additional special editions of the Slavia and Kushaq.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda teases new Sports Range of Slavia and Kushaq
  • Slavia to get new Monte Carlo variant
  • Additional models in series teased

Skoda recently put out teasers previewing what it is calling its new Sports Range. The teasers show the Slavia compact sedan and the kushaq SUV suggesting that both models could be getting new special edition variants with some sporting touches. One of these models is understood to be a new Slavia Monte Carlo edition which will launch on September 2.

 

Also read: Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV

 Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1

New Slavia Monte Carlo to be a part of a Sports Range from Skoda.

 

One of the vehicles teased is the Slavia featuring a new red paint shade along with a gloss black grille and a red boot-lip spoiler. This is likely to be the Slavia Monte Carlo with the Kushaq having received similar design touches in the Monte Carlo variant. The changes are likely to be limited to just cosmetic updates with gloss black elements and new design alloy wheels giving the sedan a sportier look. Inside the cabin is expected to feature black upholstery with red highlights to add to the sporty look.

 

Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed
 

undefined

On the mechanical front, the sedan is not expected to receive any updates with the current 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines likely to be offered in the new variant. Expect the new Slavia Monte Carlo to offer similar features as the top-spec Slavia Prestige though it could be positioned under the latter - similar to the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

 

Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.0 TSI Are Now E20-Compliant
 Skoda Kushaq Slavia

Carmaker has also teased additional special edition of the Slavia and Kushaq under the new Sports Range

 

A second teaser previews both the Slavia and Kushaq though the former almost completely hidden by the shadows. The latter’s fascia is partly visible revealing a grey paint finish with blacked out detailing. The Slavia too looks to have a greyish finish. This suggests that outside of the Slavia Monte Carlo both of Skoda’s India 2.0 cars could be getting yet more variants under the ‘Sports Range’. These new variants could end up being the relaunch of the Matte Edition variants that were offered on both the SUV and sedan up until the variant list revision.

 

Interestingly, while prices for both Matte edition models have been dropped from the website following the variant renaming, the colour choices are still visible in the carmaker's latest brochure.

undefined

As with the Monte Carlo, expect changes to only be cosmetic in nature with the powertrains to remain unchanged.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Slavia# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Slavia sedan# Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV# Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, now named ‘Kylaq’, has been spotted on test multiple times in the past, and is expected to launch sometime in 2025.
    Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
  • The Virtus was the sole sedan in the segment that has posted a growth in sales in 2024 compared to last year.
    Volkswagen Virtus Pips Hyundai Verna As Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2024
  • Skoda’s 1.5-litre TSI engine is also undergoing tests, with results expected to be shared in Q4 2024.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.0 TSI Are Now E20-Compliant
  • Skoda’s first sub-compact SUV is slated to debut in 2025 and will share its underpinnings with the Kushaq and Slavia.
    New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design
  • Demand for diesel SUVs is heavily skewed across certain Indian states, so Skoda is mulling introducing a diesel variant of the new-generation Kodiaq SUV as a CBU in select regions.
    New Skoda Kodiaq Diesel Under Consideration For India; Likely To Be A Full Import

Latest News

  • India’s top three carmakers all posted a decline in sales compared to the same period last year.
    Auto Sales August 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata See Sales Decline; Kia, Toyota Report Growth
  • New Sports Range to include the Slavia Monte Carlo edition as well as additional special editions of the Slavia and Kushaq.
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch On September 2; Teases New Sports Range
  • Tata will announce prices for the much-awaited internal combustion engine Curvv coupe-SUV on September 2.
    Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The modern classic motorcycle gets seven new colour schemes, an LED headlamp and a gear position indicator
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh
  • The Xia MPV measures over five metres in length and features a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.
    BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show
  • At this price, the Chetak Blue 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by Rs 8,000.
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Kia Subscribe’ programme that enables customers to opt for any Kia vehicle on a subscription basis.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India
  • Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: What To Expect
  • The upcoming Alcazar facelift gets a notable makeover compared to the outgoing SUV. We tell you all about it.
    Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch On September 2; Teases New Sports Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved