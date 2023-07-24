Skoda Teases Facelifted Scala and Kamiq Models

Czech carmaker Skoda has offered a sneak peek at the updated versions of its Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover models. Set to be unveiled during their digital world premieres on August 1, 2023, both the Scala and Kamiq have undergone significant design and technology enhancements. This model refresh comes exactly four years after their initial production launch, signaling Skoda's commitment to keeping their lineup up-to-date.

The Scala showcases slimmer headlights that extend seamlessly to the grille

The exterior sketches of the refreshed Scala and Kamiq reveal redesigned headlights, front, and rear aprons, and grille. The Scala showcases slimmer headlights that extend seamlessly to the grille. The front apron features an air intake divided by additional side wings, adding to the vehicle's sporty appeal. At the rear, crystalline elements accentuate the revised apron, while the tail lights boast a new and refined graphic design.

The Scala's tail lights boast a new and refined graphic design

The Kamiq has received a notable boost in its SUV demeanor. The Skoda grille now boasts double slats in a U-shape at the bottom, elevating its visual impact. The front apron features a painted area below the grille, complemented by an air intake. The silver diffuser provides essential underbody protection. At the rear, the L-shaped light characteristic of the split tail lights seamlessly merges with the L-shaped reflectors, further enhancing the Kamiq's sleek and refined appearance.

The Kamiq's split tail lights seamlessly merge with the L-shaped reflectors

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Specifications, Powertrains And Safety Tech Revealed

Information regarding the specifications of the facelifted models is yet to be revealed. However, the expectation for the facelifted Scala and Kamiq’s specifications is for them to be relatively similar to the existing models, with potentially some minor changes.



