Smartron Unveils tbike One Pro Electric Bike

The tbike One Pro has been designed and engineered in India, and gets an artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) platform.

The ebike One Pro has been designed for B2B services and last mile connectivity expand View Photos
The ebike One Pro has been designed for B2B services and last mile connectivity

  • The ebike One Pro has been designed and engineered in India
  • The e-bike gets the tronX artifical intelligence of things (AIoT) system
  • The e-bike has been designed for logistics and leisure businesses

Smartron India has unveiled its flagship crossover smart e-bike, the tbike One Pro, to address the growing B2B e-bike segment in India. The tbike One Pro will be offered as part of Smartron's strategic tie-up with BLive, a travel tech platform that offers experiential tours on electric bikes. Smartron will be providing customised smart cloud connected e-bikes across 14 cities. The tbike One Pro has been designed to serve logistics and leisure businesses such as resorts, ride-share, e-commerce, delivery platforms, e-pharmacies and e-groceries.

"The 'tbike One Pro' is an intelligent and connected e-bike that is unique and revolutionary with an enriching commute experience for the riders. It is simple and easy to operate and helps users to navigate through the hustle and bustle of the city as well as in the countryside. We see it offering tremendous value for last mile connectivity. We take tremendous pride in having designed and engineered in India for India and the world. We intend to roll out more EV products powered by tronX platform serving last mile connectivity needs. The first generation tbike One has found home both in India and outside India in countries like Bhutan, Mexico and the USA," said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartpro.

0 Comments

The tbike One Pro is powered by tronX, the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) platform that enables several smart and intelligent features for e-fleet owners, riders and lease companies. These features allow access to real-time insights such as distance covered, usage parameters, wear and team predictions that will be captured on the tbike app. It also provides remote lock and unlock and locate the vehicle features. Designed and engineered in India, the tbike One Pro is described as a future ready e-bike that is available with service and care across various cities in India, through Smartron's tcare platform.

