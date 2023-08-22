Soon, Play 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Game In A BMW

BMW has teamed up with AirConsole to demonstrate their in-car gaming system at Gamescom, taking place from August 23 to 27 in Cologne. The recent addition to the games portfolio of AirConsole is the integration of the quiz show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' from Sony Pictures Television. The release is expected to be done by 2024.



AirConsole offers players the opportunity to play a variety of casual games in their BMW i5. The featured game genres span from racing, sports, simulation, strategy, jump-and-run, to puzzle games.

In celebration of the launch of in-car gaming, BMW is presenting a specially designed BMW i5 at Gamescom. The vehicle showcases pixelated design elements of the 8-bit era. The color scheme takes cues from various games available on the AirConsole platform, with additional visual nods to video game controllers.

"With AirConsole we bring a great platform for casual in-car gaming into our vehicles, which continuously pushes for new, entertaining experiences. Adding ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ is a perfect example of that,” said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development.

"Introducing 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' to our platform represents the perfect blend of entertainment and innovation," stated Michael Fuller, in charge of Business Development for Games at AirConsole. “The game is a cherished global phenomenon, and its addition showcases our excitement and commitment to pioneering in-car gaming.”



Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL