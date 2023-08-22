Login

Soon, Play 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Game In A BMW

Customers can play games in their BMW i5 with AirConsole
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

22-Aug-23 07:12 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW i5 showcases gaming-inspired design and AirConsole integration at Gamescom
  • AirConsole's in-car gaming platform offers an array of casual game genres, including racing, sports, simulation, strategy, jump-and-run, and puzzle games
  • The vehicle's design features a gaming-themed wrap that pays homage to the retro 8-bit era of gaming

BMW has teamed up with AirConsole to demonstrate their in-car gaming system at Gamescom, taking place from August 23 to 27 in Cologne. The recent addition to the games portfolio of AirConsole is the integration of the quiz show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' from Sony Pictures Television. The release is expected to be done by 2024.
 

AirConsole offers players the opportunity to play a variety of casual games in their BMW i5. The featured game genres span from racing, sports, simulation, strategy, jump-and-run, to puzzle games. 

 

In celebration of the launch of in-car gaming, BMW is presenting a specially designed BMW i5 at Gamescom. The vehicle showcases pixelated design elements of the 8-bit era. The color scheme takes cues from various games available on the AirConsole platform, with additional visual nods to video game controllers.

 

"With AirConsole we bring a great platform for casual in-car gaming into our vehicles, which continuously pushes for new, entertaining experiences. Adding ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ is a perfect example of that,” said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development.

 

"Introducing 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' to our platform represents the perfect blend of entertainment and innovation," stated Michael Fuller, in charge of Business Development for Games at AirConsole. “The game is a cherished global phenomenon, and its addition showcases our excitement and commitment to pioneering in-car gaming.”
 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

 

# BMW# AirConsole# BMW i5

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

BMW X5
BMW X5

₹ 93.9 Lakh - 1.07 Crore

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series

₹ 46.9 - 69.2 Lakh

BMW X4
BMW X4

₹ 71.9 - 74.9 Lakh

BMW X7
BMW X7

₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Crore

BMW X3
BMW X3

₹ 61.9 - 86.5 Lakh

BMW iX
BMW iX

₹ 1.16 Crore

BMW Z4
BMW Z4

₹ 89.3 Lakh

BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series

₹ 65.4 - 74.5 Lakh

BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series

₹ 1.62 Crore

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series

₹ 1.7 Crore

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

₹ 69.9 - 73.9 Lakh

BMW M2
BMW M2

₹ 98 - 99 Lakh

BMW X6
BMW X6

₹ 1.05 - 1.11 Crore

BMW X1
BMW X1

₹ 45.9 - 50.9 Lakh

BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M

₹ 2.08 Crore

BMW M4
BMW M4

₹ 1.44 - 1.53 Crore

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹ 41.5 - 44.5 Lakh

BMW i4
BMW i4

₹ 69.9 - 77.5 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

₹ 57.9 - 59.5 Lakh

BMW M5
BMW M5

₹ 1.74 - 1.8 Crore

BMW i7
BMW i7

₹ 1.95 Crore

BMW M8
BMW M8

₹ 2.44 - 2.55 Crore

BMW XM
BMW XM

₹ 2.6 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Soon, Play 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Game In A BMW
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn