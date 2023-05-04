Spot the Differences – Ducati Monster And The Monster SP

It is bound to happen, you are going to spot a Ducati Monster parked somewhere, and the petrolhead in you is going to want to know if you are admiring a standard Monster or the newly launched Monster SP. Well, today we are going to help you be the ace and differentiate between both these variants. Because quite honestly, the changes between these naked sports bikes are barely noticeable until you look into the details. Now, Ducati states that the Monster SP is a more hardcore, track-oriented weapon, but until you actually climb the saddle and ride it, here is how you tell them apart.

The Monster SP features various unique elements to help it differentiate it from the standard Monster

Getting to the technicalities of the Monster first, here is where you will spot the significant differences between both variants of the sports bike. The standard Monster comes with 43mm USD forks and progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres and Brembo M4.32 brakes on the front and the rear.

The fully adjustable Öhlins 43 mm USD front fork painted in gold is certainly an eye-catcher

Meanwhile, the specs on the Monster SP are pretty different; the suspension is upgraded to a fully adjustable Öhlins 43 mm USD front fork and progressive linkage, fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock at the rear. The tyres are also upgraded to stickier Pirelli Diablo Rosso IVs, and so is the twin-muffler Termignoni exhaust system. Braking duties are taken up by Brembo Stylema radial callipers and 320 mm discs with lightweight aluminium hangers. One major upgrade Ducati has made on the Monster SP is the steering damper and a lighter lithium-ion battery which isn’t offered in the standard Monster.

The standard Monster is offered in three paint colours - Ducati Red, Aviator Grey and Dark Stealth (showcased above)

While the design of both the Monster and Monster SP are the same, what should be an immediate giveaway should be the livery on the Monster SP. On the SP, the livery is inspired by the 2022 colours of the factory team’s Desmosedici GP. It includes a red-coloured seat, the Monster SP logo on the tank, and the Italian flag on the passenger seat cover are all specific giveaways.

On the other hand, the standard Monster is offered in three colour options – Ducati Red, Aviator Grey and Dark Stealth. However, the brand also offers a whole host of livery options to further personalize the Monster. Not the MotoGP livery, though!

Zoom into the picture of this Monster SP, and you will notice all the unique elements it has, such as the Termignoni exhaust system, Moto GP-inspired livery and more

It may come as a surprise, but Ducati hasn’t tweaked the motor of the Monster SP. The 937 cc Testastretta 11° four-valve, L-twin motor delivers 109 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to an electronically managed quick-shift gearbox with a hydraulically actuated wet clutch. In terms of the weight of both the variants, both weigh in at 166 kgs (dry), but the kerb weight of the Monster SP is 2 kgs lighter at 186 kgs compared to the regular Monster. Check out our review of the standard Ducati Monster at the Buddh International Circuit below in the video.

In terms of electronics, the standard Monster and the SP both are offered with a whole host of safety features. Things such as cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati wheelie control are available with various levels of adjustability. Furthermore, the Monster SP has three riding modes – Sport, Touring and Wet riding modes but the Urban riding mode is omitted, which is available on the standard Monster. According to Ducati, with the chassis changes on the Monster SP, the electronics, along with the riding modes have been re-calibrated as well.

The rider's seat on the Monster SP is finished in red (Left) compared to the black seat in the standard Monster

Apart from all this, one very significant difference between the variants of the Monster is the prices. While the standard Monster is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh and the Monster + costs Rs 12.06 lakh, the Monster SP is dearer by nearly Rs 3.46 lakh and is priced at Rs 15.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.