Surat International Auto Expo 2024 Begins

The Surat International Auto Expo 2024 has commenced today, March 15, and will go on until March 18 at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sarasan, Surat. The Expo is organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industry Development Center. This four-day event aims to showcase the latest advancements made in the automotive sector.

Two-wheeler brands such as BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Suzuki, TVS Motor, Yamaha, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCorp, among others, are showcasing their latest offerings at the expo. Moreover, the commercial vehicle giants such as Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland are displaying their range of commercial vehicles. In addition to these, an array of national and international brands are participating in the event.

Mehul Desai, Chairman of the Surat International Auto Expo 2024, expressed that the 'Surat International Auto Expo consistently garners an enthusiastic response. This time, a vast array of national and international auto companies are participating. Renowned brands such as Mini Cooper, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Isuzu, KIA, Hyundai, Skoda, and Mahindra are set to showcase their offerings. The four-wheeler segment boasts an impressive lineup.

Collaborating partners like Marriott Hotel, U&I, Airlink, RK Infratel, and Maitreya Chamber of Commerce are contributing to various aspects such as hospitality, digital marketing, WiFi services, ISP, and health services, respectively.