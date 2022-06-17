Suzuki Intruder 155 Discontinued In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has pulled the plug on the Intruder 155 entry-level cruiser. The company has de-listed the model from its India website, while its other offerings including the Gixxer series, Access, Burgman and Avenis scooters, as well as the premium offerings continue to be on sale. The Suzuki Intruder was introduced back in 2017 but the model could not garner the same kind of demand that its rival Bajaj Avenger 220 enjoys in the segment. It seems low volumes of the entry-level cruiser forced the manufacturer to finally end the model's production.

The Suzuki Intruder was launched amidst much fanfare with the design language borrowed from the larger Intruder M 1800. However, the styling received a polarising response, especially with that awkward-looking rear section. The ride quality was also regarded as stiff by many, which could be another reason for the buyers to steer clear of the Intruder. Sales were on a downhill since 2021 but the last six months saw the bike maker failed to sell even a single unit.

The Suzuki Intruder shared its underpinnings with the Gixxer 155. The bike uses the same 154.9 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine tuned for 13 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. There were rumours of an Intruder 250 also in the works sharing its underpinning with the Gixxer 250 series. However, given the low response for the Intruder 155, the company won't likely go ahead with the project.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India has been bringing some fantastic products in recent times. This includes the new-generation Hayabusa, Avenis 125 and the V-Strom 250 SX tourer over the last year and a half.