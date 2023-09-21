Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has unveiled the inaugural edition of Suzuki Matsuri, a day-long event aimed at celebrating the spirit of motorcycling. The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Passes for this event can be obtained through Paytm Insider.



Attendees will get to experience hands-on workshops, expert talks, engaging displays and track rides.



Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Matsuri promises to be a remarkable fusion of passion, skill, and camaraderie, embodying the spirit of Suzuki. It is all about celebrating the true essence of motorcycling, a shared love for the road, and the thrill of riding. The celebration is our ode in deference to the Spirit of the Rider around whom our entire operations revolve.”



Participants will be able to test ride Suzuki's latest motorcycles aside from participating in several other activities.

In the Garage & Workshops area, participants can gain practical experience with toolkit usage, meet motorcycle influencers, master motorcycle photography with expert guidance, focus on safety through dedicated workshops and attend informative expert talks. Whereas, the Arena section offers a range of experiences, including product displays, merchandise displays, Manga Art and Animation, and a space for graffiti and customisation.



Registered riders can also take the latest Suzuki models for a spin and test their riding skills at the Gymkhana course in a controlled and a safe environment.