Suzuki V-Strom 1050, 1050XT Unveiled With New Colours For Europe

Suzuki Europe has introduced the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 in new colours, giving the flagship Suzuki adventure bike fresh appeal. The adventure touring model doesn't get any mechanical updates yet. The Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT, with wire spoked wheels, standard engine bars and hand guards, and a centre stand, comes in four new attractive colours, while the standard V-Strom 1050, with most of the same electronic features, but with cast alloy wheels and without the engine bars and hand-guards, comes in a new colour option called Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black.

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT gets standard engine bars, hand-guards, a centre stand, and hand-adjustable wind-screen

The XT variant gets the most colours, with Metallic Oort Grey/Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange, Champion Yello No. 2/Glass Sparkle Black and a nice all-black shade, called Glass Sparkle Black with subtle grey and gold decals with gold wheels. The Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Edition will also receive the same updates as the 1050XT, and will come with additional aluminium hard-case panniers and a top box, totalling 112 litres of luggage space.

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Edition comes with standard aluminium luggage with 112 litres storage space

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is still powered by the 1,037 cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 90-degree v-twin, which makes 106 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 100 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) did offer the V-Strom 1050 on sale in India up until a few years ago, but right now, only the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is offered in the India market. There's no word yet, if Suzuki foresees a demand for the V-Strom 1050 to introduce it in India. Recently, Suzuki launched the updated Hayabusa in India at ₹ 16.40 lakh (Ex-showroom), and all 101 units of the first lot of Hayabusa bikes were sold off in just two days.

