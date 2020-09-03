Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO Unveiled In Italy

Suzuki has introduced a new variant of its flagship adventure tourer, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT in Italy, kitting it out with more off-road capable accessories. The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO gets several factory accessories as standard which make the bike ready for off-road duty straight off the showroom floor. So, the new V-Strom 1050 XT PRO comes kitted out with a sturdy bash plate, engine guards, adjustable footpegs, as well as hard case panniers for multiple day adventures with the bike.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Explained

The mechanicals and other details remain the same on the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is still powered by the 1,037 cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 90-degree v-twin, which makes 106 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 100 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The aluminium engine bash plate not only offers more protection from rocks, and other obstacles on unpaved terrain, but also provides a particularly strong protective cover to the engine, particularly the low position of the front cylinder and oil filter, as well as the exhaust system.

Also Read: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Unveiled

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO gets kitted with off-road ready accessories

The high engine guard bars wrap the radiator and the oversized and adjustable footrests increases comfort for the rider while standing up and riding off-road, and are also adjustable in height and advancement, to customise the riding position. Luggage carrying capacity has been increased by the aluminium panniers with 37 litres of space in each pannier, with edges covered with plastic protection, a gasket system that protects the contents from water and dust and a top opening system to ensure operation in the tightest of spaces.

Standard aluminium engine bash plate offers better protection to the underbelly

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO has been announced in Italy, and has been priced at 15,390 Euros (approximately ₹ 13.31 lakh) and will be available in all three colours, black, yellow and the two-tone orange with white livery. So far, there's no word on India availability, and Suzuki Motorcycle India has yet to introduce the updated BS6 model of the V-Strom 1050 XT.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.