Tata Motors Launches New Synthetic Engine Oil For Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors introduced the new 5W30 synthetic engine oil developed especially to boost the performance of the new-generation BS6 diesel engines. According to the company, the new 5W30 synthetic engine oil improves reliability, and durability, and improves emission compliance of commercial vehicles. Additionally, the vehicle uptime on the road is said to increase for the transporter to earn more revenues and profits. Tata says that the new 5W30 synthetic engine oil has been extensively tested in varied and stringent conditions for over three years and driven for more than 10 lakh km in difficult terrains, clocking more than 35,000 hours at the powertrain testing facilities.

Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors said, “Sustainability today has evolved from being just a niche engagement to an absolute necessity. It forms the core of everything we develop at Tata Motors. Effective and efficient engine oil is one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways of reducing a vehicle’s carbon emissions. The cumulative impact of such simple measures judiciously taken across all commercial vehicles plying on roads will result in an exponential improvement in carbon footprint reduction.”

Tata Motors has been spearheading technology changes across the industry through its stewardship in the areas of efficiency improvements, alternative and new energy paradigms, safety, digitalization, and in-cabin experiences through connected vehicle technologies and a host of other value enhancers. All of these are glued together to institutionalisation of sustainable practices in every aspect of its business of developing innovative mobility solutions.