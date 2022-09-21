Tata Punch Camo Edition India Launch Details Revealed

Post the introduction of the Jet Editions for its range of SUVs, Tata Motors is all set to launch the Tata Punch Camo Edition in India on September 22, 2022. The Tata Punch Camo Edition joins the Punch Kaziranga Edition and will be based on the Tata Punch Creative trim. As is the norm with Tata’s special edition, the Tata Punch Camo Edition will feature cosmetic tweaks, a new colour option, and newly introduced features to add to the small SUV’s “premium quotient”.

Tata released a teaser video of the new Punch Camo Edition revealing a few details of the car. The Tata Punch Camo Edition will feature the ‘Camo’ badge on the front fender, as well as on the rear section of the car. A new ‘Camo Green’ exterior shade is offered on the Punch along with gloss black accents on ORVMs, alloy wheels, and roof to complete the changes to the exterior. Inside, the Tata Punch Camo Edition will feature a new theme for the dashboard along with a contrasting insert at the centre. Expect the Tata Punch Camo Edition to come equipped with new leatherette upholstery.

As far as features go, the Tata Punch Camo Edition will retain all the creature comforts from the Creative trim that it is based on. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a push start/stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls will be retained with this version of the Punch.

As mentioned already, the Tata Punch Camo Edition is limited to cosmetic updates, so there’s no change under the hood of the car. The Punch Camo Edition will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired to either a manual or AMT unit. We expect the Tata Punch Camo Edition to be priced between Rs. 9.10 lakh and Rs. 9.60 lakh for the manual and automatic versions respectively.