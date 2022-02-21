Tata Punch: Top 5 Highlights

The Tata Punch marked the entry of the home-grown automaker in the micro-SUV segment, and the car has been well received. In the last four months since the launch of the Punch, Tata Motors has sold over 32,500 units of the car, with an average of over 8,000 units a month. We have already driven the entry-level SUV and told you all about it in our review, which you can find on the carandbike website. And here are five key highlights of the Tata Punch

1. The Tata Punch gets a bold, robust design with muscular styling with beefy exterior cladding. It features - projector headlights, LED DRLs, dual-tone 16-inch alloys and LED taillights, and also get dual-tone colour options with the top-end trim.

2. The Punch offers a range of smart features like - a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a part digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, and a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel. You also get Tata's iRA connected car tech as an option.

3. The Punch comes in 4 trims/personas - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, and Tata offers optional Custom Packs for all 4 variants - Rhythm, Dazzle and iRA. The optional pack are priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 45,000 and for the premium, you add a bunch of features from the higher-spec variants lower and mid-spec trims. So, you don't need to upgrade to a higher spec variant just for certain features like the - 7-inch display, 16-inch alloys, DRLs, or rear camera.

4. The Tata Punch has received a 5-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme or Global NCAP, which makes it one of the safest cars in India. It also holds a 4-star safety rating for child occupant protection.

5. With prices starting at Rs. 5.65 lakh for the manual, and Rs. 7.10 lakh for the AMT, the Punch is quite aggressively priced. At this price, the Punch undercut the Maruti Suzuki Swift, its closest rival by Rs. 25,000. The manual variant of the Punch tops out at Rs. 8.69 lakh, while prices for the AMT variant reaches up to Rs. 9.29 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).