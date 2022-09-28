Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Rivals

  • Home
Positioned below the Tigor EV, the Tata Tiago EV will be the most affordable electric car in India and is essentially an electric version of the Tiago hatch.
Tata Motors is all set to introduce the new Tiago EV to its range today. Positioned below the Tigor EV, the Tata Tiago EV will be the most affordable electric car in India and is essentially an electric version of the Tiago hatch. Tata already confirmed a number of features for the electric Tiago EV including the ZConnect connected car tech – a feature not available on the standard hatchback. The system, aside from offering connected services and remote smartphone-based functions, will also offer smartwatch-based remote functions.

Other features on the Tiago EV include cruise control, leatherette seats and a rotary knob to select different drive modes among others. The Tiago EV will also pack in regeneration modes allowing one pedal driving. The company has also confirmed that the Tiago EV will also support fast charging and details are likely to be shared today. The Tigor EV supports CCS2 charging standard and up to 25kW DC fast charging so we can expect the same to be true for the smaller Tiago.

Coming to the powertrain, the Tiago EV is expected to share the same setup as the Tigor EV - a 55kW electric motor paired with a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery.

Here are all the live updates from the Tata Tiago EV launch.

10:30 PM
Sep 27, 2022

Charging options for the Tata Tiago EV.

12:00 AM
Jan 1, 1970

The Tata Tiago EV can do the 0-60 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds.

6:21 AM
Nov 18, 2022

Ex-showroom prices for the Tata Tiago EV begin at Rs. 8.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.79 lakh, making it the most affordable electric car in India.

12:00 AM
Jan 1, 1970

Features list on the Tata Tiago EV.

6:15 AM
Sep 28, 2022

The Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options. First up is the 19.2 kWh unit delivering a claimed range of 250 km and then is the bigger 24 kWh unit delivering 315 km on a full charge.

12:00 AM
Jan 1, 1970

The 55kW electric motor in the Tata Tiago EV is paired with a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery.

