Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Rivals

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the new Tiago EV to its range today. Positioned below the Tigor EV, the Tata Tiago EV will be the most affordable electric car in India and is essentially an electric version of the Tiago hatch. Tata already confirmed a number of features for the electric Tiago EV including the ZConnect connected car tech – a feature not available on the standard hatchback. The system, aside from offering connected services and remote smartphone-based functions, will also offer smartwatch-based remote functions.

Other features on the Tiago EV include cruise control, leatherette seats and a rotary knob to select different drive modes among others. The Tiago EV will also pack in regeneration modes allowing one pedal driving. The company has also confirmed that the Tiago EV will also support fast charging and details are likely to be shared today. The Tigor EV supports CCS2 charging standard and up to 25kW DC fast charging so we can expect the same to be true for the smaller Tiago.

Coming to the powertrain, the Tiago EV is expected to share the same setup as the Tigor EV - a 55kW electric motor paired with a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery.

Here are all the live updates from the Tata Tiago EV launch.