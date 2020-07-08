New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla China Sold 14,954 Model 3 Vehicles In June, Sees 35% M-o-M Growth

Tesla sold 14,954 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in June, compared to the 11,095 vehicles sold in May, witnessing a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of 35 per cent.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Tesla China sold 11,095 vehicles in May, up from around 3,635 units sold in April

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 14,954 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in June, up 35 per cent month-on-month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla sold 11,095 vehicles in May, up from around 3,635 units in April, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's deliveries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tesla models

Jawa Forty Two 3
x
Supreme Court Withdraws Order Of Registering BS4 Vehicles Post Lockdown
Supreme Court Withdraws Order Of Registering BS4 Vehicles Post Lockdown
MG Hector Plus SUV India Launch Date Announced
MG Hector Plus SUV India Launch Date Announced
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities