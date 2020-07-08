Tesla China Sold 14,954 Model 3 Vehicles In June, Sees 35% M-o-M Growth

Tesla China sold 11,095 vehicles in May, up from around 3,635 units sold in April

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 14,954 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in June, up 35 per cent month-on-month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla sold 11,095 vehicles in May, up from around 3,635 units in April, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's deliveries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.