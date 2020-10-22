Tesla CyberTruck To Get "Lots Of Improvements" Says Musk 

As Tesla announced an incredible quarter for its business, its co-founder and CEO Elon Musk also shed some light on its most polarising new vehicle, the CyberTruck which many expect to be on the roads by 2021. The eccentric CEO said "lots of improvements" are being made. "I was in the studio last Friday with Franz and the team looking over some improvements on the CyberTruck. There are a lot of small improvements compared to what was unveiled. I think it's going to be better than what we showed," he said.

One of the unique aspects of the CyberTruck is its stainless steel exoskeleton

Tesla has been making many improvements to the original design since the CyberTruck broke cover last November. Musk has previously spoken about its adaptive air suspension and also the possibility of making the vehicle smaller - but that plan has been scrapped it seems.

"It's dependent on completing that factory and there are some new technologies with the high hardness exoskeleton. This has never been done before so there will probably be some challenges," Musk said, outlining potential production challenges that are bound to hit the CyberTruck.

Tesla Cybertruck Elon Musk

Photo Credit: (NGRE / BACKGRID USA)

Tesla is notorious for rarely launching its vehicles on time and considering the number of unique technologies and materials being used in the CyberTruck, it should be assumed that there will be a delay with regards to its 2021 planned release date.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.