Tesla CyberTruck To Get "Lots Of Improvements" Says Musk 

Tesla has been making many improvements to the original design since the CyberTruck broke cover last November

Highlights

  • The Cybertruck will be better than when it was first unveiled
  • At the unveil, the SUV had a faux pas when its glass broke during demo
  • Tesla has no plans of making the Cybertruck smaller
Tech News

As Tesla announced an incredible quarter for its business, its co-founder and CEO Elon Musk also shed some light on its most polarising new vehicle, the CyberTruck which many expect to be on the roads by 2021. The eccentric CEO said "lots of improvements" are being made. "I was in the studio last Friday with Franz and the team looking over some improvements on the CyberTruck. There are a lot of small improvements compared to what was unveiled. I think it's going to be better than what we showed," he said. 

dufu4oa8

One of the unique aspects of the CyberTruck is its stainless steel exoskeleton 

Tesla has been making many improvements to the original design since the CyberTruck broke cover last November. Musk has previously spoken about its adaptive air suspension and also the possibility of making the vehicle smaller - but that plan has been scrapped it seems.

"It's dependent on completing that factory and there are some new technologies with the high hardness exoskeleton. This has never been done before so there will probably be some challenges," Musk said, outlining potential production challenges that are bound to hit the CyberTruck. 

55m874t4

Tesla Cybertruck Elon Musk
Photo Credit: (NGRE / BACKGRID USA)

Tesla is notorious for rarely launching its vehicles on time and considering the number of unique technologies and materials being used in the CyberTruck, it should be assumed that there will be a delay with regards to its 2021 planned release date. 

