Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Version Coming Next Week 

Back in August, Musk said the DOJO supercomputer is being used to rewrite the machine learning algorithms based on a neural net.

Tesla's self driving technology is going to get better thanks to this update expand View Photos
Tesla's self driving technology is going to get better thanks to this update

  • Teslas new self driving update is coming soon in beta version
  • The update represents a full rewrite of the autopilot technology
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been teasing this for a while
Tesla is deploying a beta version of its fully self-driving technology. This update is being pushed out to users who are deemed expert and careful, according to CEO Elon Musk. While Autopilot has been a staple of Tesla's vehicles for a while, it isn't considered a fully self-driving car technology by most people. This is why Tesla has been working on a massive update for the driverless technology which Elon Musk claimed would be a massive update. Back in August the billionaire and founder of the company said that the DOJO supercomputer is being used to rewrite the machine learning algorithms based on a neural net. This is said to be able to provide Tesla's vehicles 4D spatial awareness instead of 2D spatial awareness that they have currently. 

d95hcu38

Musk has been teasing a huge update for AutoPilot 

"The FSD improvement will come as a quantum leap because it's a fundamental architectural rewrite, not an incremental tweak. I drive the bleeding edge alpha build in my car personally. Almost at zero interventions between home & work. Limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks," he had tweeted by in August. 

More recently, Musk tweeted," Limited FSD beta releasing on Tuesday next week, as promised. This will, at first, be limited to a small number of people who are expert & careful drivers." 

tesla autopilot

Tesla Autopilot needs the attention of the driver 

FSD equates to full self-driving capabilities which is something Tesla's cars have never had. That being said, Tesla has been pursuing this quite relentlessly. This comes at the time Alphabet-owned Waymo has announced the world's first driverless ride-hailing service in Phoenix, Arizona which indicates that Tesla does need to play catch up. 

