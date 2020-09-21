New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla In Talks With The Karnataka Government To Create R&D Centre In Bengaluru

Elon Musk has expressed interest in creating an R&D facility in India even though he has been critical of the restrictive policies in the country

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Tesla is exploring an R&D facility in Bangalore
  • Teslas arent sold in India and it has no presence in the country
  • The car maker wants to leverage the R&D ecosystem in the city
Tech News

Back in 2015, Tesla's founder Elon Musk teased that his company will launch its electric cars in India. It has been five years since and we are yet to see the light of day. Now it seems like the world's most valuable automotive company is finally warming up to India.

The Economic Times is reporting that the electric car maker has been in discussions with the industries department in Karnataka to set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru which will leverage the tech ecosystem in the city. ubephfos

The latest car by Tesla is the CyberTruck 

"The first proposal is for an R&D centre and we have already had at least two rounds of discussions," said one official from the department, requesting not to be named, said the ET report. 

Bengaluru is home to some big tech majors. Apple famously has an App accelerator based in Bengaluru which serves developers who develop for its platforms. Microsoft has its R&D centre in the city alongside Google which also has a huge presence in the city. Amazon is headquartered in Bengaluru for its India operations, while Huawei, IBM and Samsung also have R&D facilities in the city. 

7oq5nipo

South African born billionaire has been critical of India's policies 

Elon Musk has expressed interest in creating an R&D facility in India even though he has been critical of the restrictive policies in the country. This news also comes on the heels of IKEA announcing its major global facility in the city. 

Earlier in the year, Tesla became the world's most valued automotive manufacturer overtaking Toyota. Ironically, this comes at a time where Toyota has said that it will be pairing back on investments in India. 

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Range Rover EV And Jaguar XJ Electric Delayed Owing To The Pandemic Range Rover EV And Jaguar XJ Electric Delayed Owing To The Pandemic
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Ducati Introduces MyDucati Mobile App For Customers Ducati Introduces MyDucati Mobile App For Customers
Hyundai To Discontinue Venue Manual In The US From 2021 Hyundai To Discontinue Venue Manual In The US From 2021
2021 Skoda Octavia Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage 2021 Skoda Octavia Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Manufacturers Might Be Asked To Offer Incentives Under New Scrappage Policy: Report Manufacturers Might Be Asked To Offer Incentives Under New Scrappage Policy: Report
Tesla In Talks With The Karnataka Government To Create R&D Centre In Bengaluru Tesla In Talks With The Karnataka Government To Create R&D Centre In Bengaluru
China's Didi, BYD To Launch Co-Designed Ride-Hailing EV China's Didi, BYD To Launch Co-Designed Ride-Hailing EV
Nikola Share Slump Deepens As Founder Resigns Nikola Share Slump Deepens As Founder Resigns
Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training  Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training 
Tesla On Track For Record Deliveries Ahead Of Battery Day Announcement Tesla On Track For Record Deliveries Ahead Of Battery Day Announcement
Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Towing Test Footage Released Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Towing Test Footage Released
Government Working To Reduce GST Rates On Electric Vehicles: Niti Aayog Government Working To Reduce GST Rates On Electric Vehicles: Niti Aayog
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Announced With Monthly Rental Starting From Rs. 34,900 Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Announced With Monthly Rental Starting From Rs. 34,900
Cobalt Demand For 5G Technology To Challenge Electric Vehicles Cobalt Demand For 5G Technology To Challenge Electric Vehicles
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training 
Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training 
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities