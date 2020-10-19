Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y

Tesla has been relentlessly improving its cars and now a new software update which is coming to the relatively new Model Y will enhance the range of the vehicle. The software update numbered 2020.40.7 is behind these new efficiency improvements.

"Your car's range has increased with new software that improves the efficiency of the motors and the climate control systems," Tesla said in the update release notes.

Tesla Model Y is one its latest cars

It also notes that there is no impact on the efficiency of the HVAC system or the performance of the vehicle with these range enhancements. Fundamentally, there are no trade-offs.

"Note: These changes do not impact acceleration or overall climate control performance," Tesla added.

As reported by Electrek, a Tesla Model Y owner noted the new software update accounted for a meagre enhancement in range to something between 320 and 325 miles. Tesla officially has also enhanced the range of the Model Y from 316 miles to 325 miles.

The new version of the Model 3 has better range

This is not the first time the company has done this as it recently increased the range of the Model 3 by 15 miles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.