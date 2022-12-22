  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Offers Additional Discount To Chinese Buyers On Some Models

Tesla Offers Additional Discount To Chinese Buyers On Some Models

This comes in addition to a previously announced 4,000 yuan insurance subsidy, but is only applicable for customers buying a current car model and completing delivery by the end of December.
authorBy
1 mins read
22-Dec-22 01:38 PM IST
Tesla Offers Additional Discount To Chinese Buyers On Some Models banner

Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company representative said on Wednesday.

This comes in addition to a previously announced 4,000 yuan insurance subsidy, but is only applicable for customers buying a current car model and completing delivery by the end of December.

Local media outlet Wallstreetcn first reported the discount.

The move is the latest by the U.S. automaker to adjust its prices in China. The company has cut prices for Model 3 and Model Y cars by up to 9% in China, in addition to the insurance incentives, as its Shanghai plant grapples with elevated inventory levels amid slowing demand in China's auto market.

These steps helped the Shanghai factory deliver 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, up 40% from October and the highest monthly sales since it opened in late 2020.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Tesla Plans To Ramp Up Model Y Production From Giga Texas In 2023: Report
Tesla Plans To Ramp Up Model Y Production From Giga Texas In 2023: Report
4 hours ago
Elon Musk Reportedly Fired Tesla Employees Who Disagreed With His Tweets
Elon Musk Reportedly Fired Tesla Employees Who Disagreed With His Tweets
5 hours ago
Tesla To Start Mass Production Of The Cybertruck At The End Of 2023
Tesla To Start Mass Production Of The Cybertruck At The End Of 2023
3 days ago
Tesla Adds Apple Music, Zoom & Steam Games Via OTA Update
Tesla Adds Apple Music, Zoom & Steam Games Via OTA Update
6 days ago

Question Of The Day

Jeep Grand Cherokee or the Audi Q7? What's your choice?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line