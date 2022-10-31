Tesla’s CyberQuad For Kids Recalled For Safety Issues

Tesla had announced a $1,900 CyberQuad for children when a year ago and now it is being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the US as it doesn’t meet the safety standards for youth ATVs. The CyberQuad resembles the CyberTruck and was unveiled alongside it in 2019. It was sold via the Tesla online store.

The CyberQuad has a steel frame and an electric powertrain which allows it to go up to 16 kmph. It has failed the safety standards for the mechanical suspension and maximum tyre pressure on ATVs for kids and doesn’t have a CPSC action plan which is meant to direct things like rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations and other safety measures.

Tesla’s role was more related to product design as it is inspired by the CyberTruck electric pickup which will be launching new year in the US. The commission has revealed that there are around 5,000 units that have been impacted by the recall. There are no instances of serious injury caused due to the product, though Radio Flyer has revealed that one customer ended up with a bruised shoulder.

Radio Flyer also makes a version of the Model S for kids which is not intended for off-road use and has a maximum speed of around 10 kmph. There is also a “My First Model Y” product that it makes shows that the CyberQuad wasn’t a one-off product by Radio Flyer for Tesla. Tesla has also recalled 24,000 Model 3 for a defect in their seat belts. While all this happens, Elon Musk, the CEO and co-founder of Tesla has also acquired Twitter.