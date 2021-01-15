New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla Solar Power Inverter Launched 

The Solar Inverter is going to be married with the PowerWall.

Published:
The solar inverter comes after the Powerwall and the solar roof tiles expand View Photos
The solar inverter comes after the Powerwall and the solar roof tiles

  • Tesla has added a new product to its range of home products
  • The solar inverter was needed as it links up with the Powerwall
  • It also gets connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet and gets OTA updates
Tesla has launched its own solar power inverter which completes its bouquet of home offerings alongside the PowerWall. This is happening after Tesla acquired SolarCity which was another company founded by Elon Musk. Tesla also makes solar roof tiles which can be mounted at homes. "Tesla Solar Inverter completes the Tesla home solar system, converting DC power from solar to AC power for home consumption. Tesla's renowned expertise in power electronics has been combined with robust safety features and a simple installation process to produce an outstanding solar inverter that is compatible with both Solar Roof and traditional solar panels. Once installed, homeowners use the Tesla app to manage their solar system and monitor energy consumption, resulting in a truly unique ecosystem experience," says the company in a statement. 

eglk3ge4

The Solar Inverter comes with a bunch of smart features

Some of the features of the Solar Inverter include: 

- PowerWall 2 technology for better efficiency and reliability 
- Wi-Fi, Ethernet and cellular connectivity with OTA support 
- Integrates with the PowerWall and Tesla app
- 3.8 kW and 7.6 kW models available
- 12.5 years of warranty 
- 23.5 kg

Of course, this is more of a sideshow, Tesla is most known as the world's most valuable automaker and the foremost electric car brand in the world. Its success in the last year has propelled Elon Musk as the 2nd richest man in the world. Shortly, he even overtook  Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man last week. 

