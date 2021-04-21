carandbike logo
Tesla Starts Hiring In India Ahead Of Launching Full-Fledged Operations

Tesla has also started hiring for top positions ahead of its country debut.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
Tesla has started hiring in India for its top level management. expand View Photos
Tesla has started hiring in India for its top level management.

Highlights

  • Tesla has started hiring in India for its top level management
  • Tesla will be beginning its operations in India this year
  • Tesla is likely to launch three models in our market this year

Tesla is all set to roll out its first electric car in India this year and the American EV manufacturing company begun the process of hiring executives for its top-level management, who will be taking charge of all operations. The company will be establishing its production base in Karnataka and has already registered the company in Bengaluru. Now, the company has also started hiring for top positions from IIM Bengaluru alumni. Manuj Khurana has been appointed as Head - Policy and Business Development for India operations.

Tesla is planning to begin its operations in India this year.

The company has also hired Nishant Prasad as Charging Manager who will head Tesla's supercharging, destination charging and home charging business. He was earlier head of Charging Infrastructure and Energy Storage at Ather Energy. And finally, Tesla India has Chithra Thomas as its country HR Leader, who was earlier working at Walmart and Reliance Retail. "Tesla India is moving full speed ahead with building local team. We are excited to see the progress. Hoping to see you (Musk) in India when Tesla delivers the first cars," Tesla Club India said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The has been registered in Bengaluru.

Last week, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari invited Tesla to start manufacturing EVs in India. During his address at The Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said that it is golden opportunity for the company to start manufacturing in India. Gadkari also added that Indian EV makers are also improving quality of their models and local manufacturing means they are able to price their products at a competitive price. Similarly, Tesla will also benefit if it engages in local manufacturing.

