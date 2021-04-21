Tesla To Launch Self Inspection Over Services In China

Tesla Inc will launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China, it said on Weibo late on Tuesday.

The statement comes after an unhappy customer clambered onto a Tesla car at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday over a dispute with the company, creating a social media stir and criticism of Tesla from state media.

