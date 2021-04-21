carandbike logo
Tesla To Launch Self Inspection Over Services In China

Tesla to launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China after an unhappy customer clambered onto a Tesla car at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday over a dispute with the company.

Tesla Inc will launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China, it said on Weibo late on Tuesday.

The statement comes after an unhappy customer clambered onto a Tesla car at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday over a dispute with the company, creating a social media stir and criticism of Tesla from state media.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

