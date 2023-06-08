Tesla's Model S Plaid Breaks Nürburgring Record, Cements EV Dominance

Tesla has always been known to push the boundaries for electric vehicles and has once again made headlines by establishing a new lap record for a production electric car at the famous Nürburgring racetrack. The lap record set by the brand not only reaffirms Tesla’s position as a leader in the EV industry but also the previous record set by Porsche, showcasing Tesla's ongoing commitment to innovation and advancement.

During a recent attempt, a Model S Plaid equipped with the impressive 'Track Pack' - a package offering enhancements such as improved suspension, upgraded brakes, and a higher top speed - completed the challenging 12.9-mile (20.8-kilometre) track in an astounding time of 7 minutes and 25.231 seconds. This remarkable feat outperformed the lap time set by Porsche's Taycan Turbo S last year, which stood at 7 minutes and 33.350 seconds. It also surpassed the previous record set by a standard Model S Plaid in 2021.

Tesla took to social media to share their triumph, proudly declaring on their official Twitter page, "Model S Plaid with track pack just set new lap record for a production EV at Nürburgring 💪." The tweet quickly gained traction, amassing over 15.4 million views, 1,836 retweets, 266 quotes, 15.3K likes, and 242 bookmarks, demonstrating the significant interest generated by Tesla's accomplishment.

The astonishing lap time of 7 minutes and 25.231 seconds places the 1,020bhp Model S Plaid Track Pack in the company of elite and formidable supercars like the Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes-AMG SLS, and even the legendary Ferrari Enzo. Tesla's record-breaking lap further solidifies its position as the leading force in the electric vehicle market and sends a clear message to its competitors.

Tesla's consistent drive to surpass milestones not only showcases the immense potential of electric vehicles but also dispels any remaining skepticism regarding their performance capabilities. The outstanding achievement of the Model S Plaid Track Pack exemplifies Tesla's unwavering pursuit of speed, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology.

By reclaiming the Nürburgring EV lap record, Tesla demonstrates its ability to not only compete with but surpass traditional internal combustion rivals in terms of raw performance. This accomplishment serves as a powerful testament to the prowess of electric vehicles, debunking any lingering doubts and firmly establishing them as formidable contenders in the automotive industry.