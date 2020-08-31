New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able To Detect Speed Limit Signs

Tesla's cars have started recieving an update which will allow its AutoPilot feature to detect speed limit signs and traffic lights.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The AutoPilot tech can detect speed-limit signs using the car's onboard cameras.
Tech News

Tesla has released a software update for its cars that will let its AutoPilot system detect speed limit signs using the on-board cameras. Electrek is reporting this. When a car crosses the speed limit sign, there will be a notification on the driver visualisation. It will also be used to automatically set the speed limit warning. This update also adds traffic light and stop sign control features alongside with a chime when the car is still at a standstill when on a green light. 

The traffic light and stop sign control feature has been reportedly only been enabled for Tesla's with fully autonomous capabilities. This allows cars with full self-driving autopilot to automatically slow down when it sees stop signs or stoplights. This, however, happens manually has the driver has to either tap the accelerator or pull the AutoPilot stalk. 

f41hummo

AutoPilot can only be enabled with a $7,000 package

This feature was actually teased by Tesla founder Elon Musk way back in 2018. "Your Tesla will soon be able to go from your garage at home to parking at work with no driver input at all," had tweeted the billionaire. 

Musk has claimed that the self-driving capabilities of the Tesla cars will get a huge boost thanks to the DOJO     supercomputer that's helping the California based carmaker to train machine learning algorithms which will make the cars smarter on their own. 

i1ljg6s

Musk claims that his cars are fully autonomous

0 Comments

Tesla's that come with full autonomous abilities also cost considerably more with the package adding an additional $7,000. For a while, Musk has claimed that Tesla's AutoPilot is a fully self-driving system, but industry experts don't agree with him. Earlier in the year,Tesla became the highest valued car maker in the world overtaking Toyota. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam
Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales In India Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales In India
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville
Bill Gates Reveals Funding Battery Maker QuantumScape To Revolutionise EVs Bill Gates Reveals Funding Battery Maker QuantumScape To Revolutionise EVs
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained
Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able To Detect Speed Limit Signs Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able To Detect Speed Limit Signs
Ather Energy Introduces Referral Program For 450 e-Scooter Owners To Encourage New Sales Ather Energy Introduces Referral Program For 450 e-Scooter Owners To Encourage New Sales
BMW Motorrad Files 11 Electric Patents In Germany BMW Motorrad Files 11 Electric Patents In Germany
BMW Motorrad Announces Zero Maintenance Chain BMW Motorrad Announces Zero Maintenance Chain
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020 Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled
Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra
MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000 MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities