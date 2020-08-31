Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able To Detect Speed Limit Signs

Tesla has released a software update for its cars that will let its AutoPilot system detect speed limit signs using the on-board cameras. Electrek is reporting this. When a car crosses the speed limit sign, there will be a notification on the driver visualisation. It will also be used to automatically set the speed limit warning. This update also adds traffic light and stop sign control features alongside with a chime when the car is still at a standstill when on a green light.

The traffic light and stop sign control feature has been reportedly only been enabled for Tesla's with fully autonomous capabilities. This allows cars with full self-driving autopilot to automatically slow down when it sees stop signs or stoplights. This, however, happens manually has the driver has to either tap the accelerator or pull the AutoPilot stalk.

AutoPilot can only be enabled with a $7,000 package

This feature was actually teased by Tesla founder Elon Musk way back in 2018. "Your Tesla will soon be able to go from your garage at home to parking at work with no driver input at all," had tweeted the billionaire.

Musk has claimed that the self-driving capabilities of the Tesla cars will get a huge boost thanks to the DOJO supercomputer that's helping the California based carmaker to train machine learning algorithms which will make the cars smarter on their own.

Musk claims that his cars are fully autonomous

Tesla's that come with full autonomous abilities also cost considerably more with the package adding an additional $7,000. For a while, Musk has claimed that Tesla's AutoPilot is a fully self-driving system, but industry experts don't agree with him. Earlier in the year,Tesla became the highest valued car maker in the world overtaking Toyota.

