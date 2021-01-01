New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Best Affordable Adventure Bikes Of 2020

A look at the best adventure bikes on sale right now which offer an affordable entry point into the world of adventure riding!

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
A look at the best affordable adventure bikes on sale right now expand View Photos
A look at the best affordable adventure bikes on sale right now

Highlights

  • The Hero XPulse 200 is the most affordable adventure bike right now
  • KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS offer superb choices
  • Honda and Yamaha may introduce their very own small ADVs in 2021

What 2020 showed to a lot of us, is that it's the little things that matter more and somehow end up bringing us more joy, than the bigger, larger plans. And what a year it has been! Most of us spent months cooped up indoors, and some of us are still wary of venturing out far from home, except within the confines of a few hours' ride or drive from the doorstep of our homes. When the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, some of us started doing what we love the most, got on our motorcycles, and started riding, socially distancing ourselves, yet doing what brings us the most joy.

Also Read: Top 10 Bike Reviews Of 2020

q7so4kag

Even in stock form, the Hero XPulse 200 offers a light, easy to ride, and affordable package

A lightweight, easy to ride, affordable adventure bike is what stood out for me as the perfect companion, rather than a big, heavy ADV like the one I own, which has seen more days parked out front than being ridden, during 2020. If you're into motorcycles, and even if you're not into motorcycles, now is a good time to start learning to ride one, and while you're at it, start exploring the trails in the suburbs, and in your own backyard. You don't have to travel hundreds of kilometres to enjoy some off-road fun, and you can certainly have a blast over one morning of the weekend.

Also Read: Top 5 Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020

Newsbeep
vqc73nuc

The KTM 250 Adventure has unintimidating performance, but has enough capability to keep you entertained

But, you do need a capable motorcycle. So, here goes, our list of the best affordable adventure motorcycles you can gift yourself in 2021. And there are more in the offing; there are murmurs of both Yamaha and Honda launching their own 150-200 cc adventure bikes which may very well be introduced in 2021! The New Year may well turn out to be the year of ADVs in India, and we can't wait to get back out on the trails, soonest!

Also Read: Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under ₹ 2 Lakh

mb1c6d0k

The Rally Kit offers increased ground clearance, fully adjustable suspension and change in the sprocket sizes. The Akrapovic exhaust shown in the image is not part of the Rally Kit though

Hero XPulse With Rally Kit

Yes, the Hero XPulse 200 has been around for sometime now, and as a weekend adventure companion, the Hero XPulse makes for a very entertaining companion. Light, affordable and easy to maintain, the XPulse is the perfect platform to begin riding off-road. And this year, Hero MotoCorp launched the Rally Kit for the XPulse, priced at ₹ 38,000 only. Of course, you need a stock XPulse first, but with the rally kit, the XPulse becomes an even more capable off-road companion. With a price tag for the motorcycle at ₹ 1.13 lakh, even with the Rally Kit, the XPulse is a very affordable option, and in our book, the best option to get some off-road riding experience right now. The only drawback is that it lacks the performance for serious touring, although with some patience, you can very well manage that as well.

Also Read: Hero XPulse Rally Kit First Ride Review

cortmp6g

It may be an entry-level off-road adventure bike, but the KTM 250 Adventure is eager to go hopping around trails

KTM 250 Adventure

And to make adventure motorcycling easier, more accessible, and err, somewhat more affordable, KTM India has introduced the new KTM 250 Adventure. It's targeted at riders with less experience who may find the 390 Adventure's performance a little too daunting. At ₹ 2.48 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Adventure still is slightly expensive, but don't forget, it packs the same cycle parts, suspension and bodywork as its bigger sibling, the KTM 390 Adventure. Plus, there's tubeless tyres, a slipper clutch and off-road switchable ABS, so it's a very good platform to start your two-wheeled adventures with.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Review

ontl84bs

The 2020 BMW G 310 GS is now priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom)

BMW G 310 GS

The BMW G 310 GS may have been a slightly expensive proposition when it was launched in India two years ago. With the BS6 engine, revised styling, and some learnings on how to make the bike feel smoother from TVS, the new G 310 GS also has a significant reduction in pricing. At ₹ 2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom), the GS offers a superb entry into the famed BMW 'GS' family, and a comfortable mile-muncher and companion for your two-wheeled adventures.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 GS Launched At ₹ 2.85 Lakh

6jenome4

The KTM 390 Adventure has more than enough performance to keep you entertained

KTM 390 Adventure

Yes, this is the fourth adventure motorcycle in this list! And yes, you may have read negative reviews about its capability. But do yourself a favour! Get some experience under your belt, and you will certainly appreciate the KTM 390 Adventure for what it is. Yes, it still has slightly stiff suspension, for some hardcore off-road work. But the purpose of an ADV is to be your companion on adventures, to cover long distances, measure the end of the day by the sunset, and to scale new heights, explore new horizons, and for those purposes, the KTM 390 Adventure is one of the best offerings with the kind of features it packs in, at that price point right now, at ₹ 3.04 lakh.

0 Comments

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Review

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Tesla Secures Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply With Yahua 
Tesla Secures Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply With Yahua 
Best Affordable Adventure Bikes Of 2020
Best Affordable Adventure Bikes Of 2020
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
The Kia Sonet IMT: How It Works
The Kia Sonet IMT: How It Works
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities