Top 6 Scooters To Look For In The Used Two-Wheeler Market

Scooters have always been highly popular among Indian two-wheeler buyers. They are convenient, highly practical, and quite affordable, making them the ideal vehicle for that daily city commute from point A to point B. However, today, calling some of the popular scooters sold in India affordable, might be stretching it a bit. The new Honda Activa, which is the largest selling scooter in the country, will set you back by over ₹ 80,000, whereas the top-end variant of the quite popular Suzuki Access 125 will cost you nearly ₹ 1 lakh. So, if you are looking for a capable scooter, but are on a tight budget, then the used two-wheeler market will be your best options. They are much cheaper compared to a brand-new vehicle because most of its value has already depreciated, and if you look patiently, you can get a perfectly good scooter for nearly half the value of a new one. And here are 6 scooters that you should look for in the used two-wheeler market

Honda Activa

In the used two-wheeler market you can get an Honda Activa 5G for around ₹ 30,000 ₹ 40,000 depending on where you look

While it was the Kinetic Honda that truly kickstarted the automatic scooter revolution in India, the Honda Activa took it to the next level. Currently, in its sixth generation, the Activa is one of the largest selling two-wheelers in the country. Right now, the top-spec Activa is offered at an on-road price of nearly ₹ 83,000. However, in the used two-wheeler market you can get an Activa 5G for around ₹ 30,000 ₹ 40,000 depending on where you look. That's less than half of the asking price of a brand new one.

TVS Jupiter

In the used two-wheeler market you can get a fairly new TVS Jupiter for around ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 50,000.

The TVS Jupiter is yet another popular offering in the 110 cc scooter segment and the closest rival to the Activa. Right now, the scooter is sold at an on-road Delhi price that starts around ₹ 80,000 and goes up to almost ₹ 90,000. However, in the used two-wheeler market you can get a fairly new Jupiter for around ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 50,000.

Suzuki Access 125

A used Suzuki Access 125 can be bought for around ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 60,000

The Suzuki Access is right now one of the most popular offerings in the 125 cc segment possible one of the most expensive ones as well. Sold at an on-road starting price of around ₹ 83,000, the top-end Access goes up to ₹ 94,000. And that's because the scooter now also comes with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. However, in the used two-wheeler market you can get 2-year-old Access for around ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 60,000, maybe even less.

Suzuki Burgman Street

The Burgman Street is still fairly new in the market so finding a used one that is in a good condition won't be difficult

The Suzuki Burgman Street is yet another popular offering in the 125 cc segment. Its maxi-scooter-like styling has made it an attractive proposition among younger buyers, and it too comes with the optional Bluetooth connectivity function. But, in terms of pricing, it surpasses the Access with an on-road Delhi price of around ₹ 96,000 to ₹ 1 lakh. However, if you look in the used two-wheeler market you can get one for around ₹ 60,000. The Burgman Street is still fairly new in the market so finding one that is in a good condition won't be difficult.

TVS Ntorq 125

Tn the used two-wheeler market you can get a TVS Ntorq for around ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 60,000

Another popular offering in the 125 cc segment is the TVS Ntorq. It comes with one of the more stylish and sportier designs and thus, like the Burgman Street, is quite popular among younger buyers. It also comes with a range of smart features like a colour display, turn-by-turn navigation and more. Similarly, it also commands a heavy price tag that starts around ₹ 86,000 and goes up to ₹ 96,000 (on-road Delhi). However, in the used two-wheeler market you can get one for around ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 60,000.

Aprilia SR 160

In the used two-wheeler market you can get an Aprilia SR 160 for around ₹ 55,000 to ₹ 65,000.

Now, if performance is more important to you than features like navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, then you can consider the Aprilia SR 160. It is one of the more powerful scooters in the segment and offers sporty ride and handling. However, in terms of price, the SR 160 starts at an on-road Delhi price of ₹ 1.23 lakh and goes up to ₹ 1.30 lakh and that is quite steep. However, in the used two-wheeler market you can get an SR 160 for around ₹ 55,000 to ₹ 65,000.

