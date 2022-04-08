Tork Motors Rolls Out Kratos Electric Motorcycle From Assembly Line

Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up Tork Motors has rolled out the company's first electric motorcycle, the Tork Kratos from the assembly line on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the new year celebrated in Maharashtra. The Tork Kratos was launched in January 2022 with prices beginning at Rs. 1.08 lakh for the standard Tork Kratos, and at Rs. 1.23 lakh for the more powerful Tork Kratos R. The e-motorcycle has been six years in the making since the T6X prototype was first showcased way back in 2016. With the production model rolling off the assembly line, the company seems to be gearing up to deliver the first set of its electric bikes to customers.

Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO Tork Motors said, "It's time for #Thenewrace. We are gearing up to deliver the first set of bikes to our customers. Today marks a very important day in the journey of Tork Motors. The Kratos R has won the hearts of the customers and I am overwhelmed with the love, faith and patience our customers have shown in us. Our current focus is Pune city and the first set of motorcycles will be delivered in April 2022. We will soon start calling our customers and sharing further information."

The Tork Kratos R gets a more powerful 9 kW electric motor with 12 bhp and 38 Nm on offer. It also gets fast charging

Tork Motors says that the new Kratos is a big departure from that version and comes with a host of enhancements including a new design language, a newly-developed electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. The Tork Kratos is powered by a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The model uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km (IDC), while the company says a true range is around 120 km on a single charge.

Final touches being given to the Tork Kratos R before rolling it out of the assembly line

The more powerful Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm, 10 Nm more than the standard version. The bike also comes with fast charging and can charge up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes. The top speed has been increased to 105 kmph while the 0-40 kmph sprint time remains the same. The Kratos R customers will also get charging network access for free for a period of two years as well as features like geofencing, find my vehicle, crash alert, track mode and analytics, vacation mode and more.