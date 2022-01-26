Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.08 Lakh

Pune-based start-up Tork Motors has launched the Kratos electric motorcycle in the country. The Tork Kratos is priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh, while the more powerful Kratos R is priced at Rs. 1.23 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Pune after the FAME II and state subsidies kick in. Bookings for the Kratos has begun for a token of Rs. 999 on the company website while deliveries will commence from April this year. The e-motorcycle has been six years in the making since the T6X prototype was first showcased way back in 2016. Tork Motors says that the new Kratos is a big departure from that version and comes with a host of enhancements including a new design language, a newly-developed electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack.

The Tork Kratos is underpinned by a split trellis frame while power comes from a 7.5 kW electric motor

Tork says the Kratos is developed completely in-house and will come in two versions, the standard model and the more powerful Kratos R that packs better performance figures. It comes with revised styling and the motorcycle looks sharp and sporty from all angles. It gets the all-LED treatment and proportions similar to a premium commuter motorcycle. The power figures are more interesting here. The model gets a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The model uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km (IDC), while the company says a true range is around 120 km on a single charge.

The more powerful Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm, 10 Nm more than the standard version. The bike also comes with fast charging and can charge up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes. The top speed has been increased to 105 kmph while the 0-40 kmph sprint time remains the same. The Kratos R customers will also get charging network access for free for a period of two years as well as features like geofencing, find my vehicle, crash alert, track mode and analytics, vacation mode and more. The Kratos R also comes in four colours - White, Blue, Red and Black as opposed to just white on the standard model. Charging times on either motorcycle is about 4-5 hours with a regular charger.

The Tork Kratos R gets a more powerful 9 kW electric motor with 12 bhp and 38 Nm on offer. It also gets fast charging

The Tork Kratos is underpinned by a split trellis frame with the battery pack packed in the centre for a lower centre of gravity and weight management. The electric motorcycle also comes with multi-drive modes, reverse mode, front storage box, battery indicator, safe home feature, crash alert and an anti-theft system. It gets all-LED lighting, LED DRLs, hazard lights and guide me home lights. It also receives Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

Tork Motors will begin sales in a phased manner pan India with the first phase set to cover cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Delhi. The second phase will see the company expand to 100 cities. Tork will also set up charging stations on popular riding routes that will be accessible to customers, the Kratos R owners will get free charging access for a period of up to two years. The bike will also come with data analytics and connectivity via the Tork app with the option to mount the phone on the handlebar for easy access.