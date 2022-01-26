Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Pune-based electric vehicle start-up, Tork Motors has launched its first product - the Kratos electric motorcycle in India. The company is launching the production version of the e-motorcycle nearly six years after it first showcased the concept bike, which was called T6X, and it's being launched on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day. The Kratos electric motorcycle will be available in two variants - Kratos and Kratos R, priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh and Rs. 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) after FAME II and state subsidies.

The Tork Kratos will sport an evolved design language. Major changes include the new body panels that appear sharper than before. The triangular headlamp is all-new while the model gets a beefier appearance over the prototype. Certain cycle parts that seem to have been carried over include telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes.

The Tork Kratos looks sharper compared to the T6X with new panels Photo Credit: Powerdrift

The bike will get an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery pack with a new Axial Flux motor that promises an efficiency rating of 90-96 per cent. The Tork Kratos with a 4 kWh battery that powers the electric motor to makes 7.5 kW or 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The bike comes with a range of 120 km and a top speed of 100 km. The Kratos R, on the other hand, comes with the same battery capacity, but with a more powerful motor that makes 9.0 kW or 12 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. This one too offers a range of 120 km, however, top speed in 105 km.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The All-New Tork Kratos: