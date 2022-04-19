  • Home
Toyota Announces Campaign On Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology

Through this initiative, Toyota not only aims to create awareness about the overall benefits of Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) but also hopes for a faster shift toward mass electrification in India.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
19-Apr-22 06:39 PM IST
  • Toyota announces "Hum Hai Hybrid" campaign in India.
  • Toyota aims to create awareness about self-charging Hybrid EVs.
  • Toyota India's hybrid portfolio includes the Camry and the Vellfire.

Toyota remains committed to realising ‘Carbon Neutrality' by 2050, and for this, announced the “Hum Hai Hybrid” campaign in India, a web video series that will benefit towards faster adoption of electrified vehicles. Through this initiative, Toyota not only aims to create awareness about the overall benefits of Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) but also hopes for a faster shift toward ‘mass electrification' in India. At present, the company's hybrid portfolio includes the Toyota Camry and the Toyota Vellfire, priced at Rs. 43.45 lakh and Rs. 90.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. 

Toyota aims to create awareness about the overall benefits of Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

Also Read: Toyota Extends Battery Warranty On Camry, Vellfire To 8 Years In India

Atul Sood, AVP (Sales and Strategic Marketing), TKM, said, “Our consistent efforts to popularise electrified vehicle technology represents TKM's commitment to India's carbon neutrality goals. As global pioneers of electrified vehicle technologies, our aim is to drive awareness about mobility solutions which are practical and sustainable, thereby immensely contributing to the overall social benefits of the consumers and environment at large.”

The Toyota Vellfire is a premium 7-seater people mover. 

Also Read: 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 41.70 Lakh

The web video series can be accessed through the Toyota Bharat Website or its social media pages. The video series would consist of different aspects of a SHEV, explaining benefits on performance, fuel efficiency, range anxiety, cost of ownership, battery life, emissions, drive, and various modes. Additionally, the company says that the campaign would also emphasise various electrified vehicle technologies including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs).
