Toyota Announces Recall for Specific Models Due to Risk of Unexpected Vehicle Movement

In a recent notification from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Toyota Motor has informed about a safety recall affecting specific vehicle models. The statistics of potential vehicles at risk come to a total of 2,80,663 vehicles, as per the report.

As for the Indian market, the sole affected model among those listed is the Lexus LX, with no reported information regarding a recall at this time. The impacted models, which include the Lexus LX (2022-2024), Toyota Sequoia Hybrid (2023-2024), Toyota Tundra (2022-2024), and Toyota Tundra Hybrid (2022-2024), are primarily associated with the US market, with a smaller number of units sold in Puerto Rico.

The identified issue in these models involves the possibility of unexpected vehicle movement when the vehicle is in neutral and the brakes are not applied. The issue only affects vehicles equipped with a specific transmission assembly using brake clutch discs of a particular design.

As a consequence of this fault, the unexpected vehicle movement poses an increased risk of a potential crash. To address this safety concern, dealers will provide a free update to the transmission control ECU software. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 7, 2024.

Speaking of the incident that highlighted the fault, Toyota received a field report in late May, indicating a customer's vehicle was moving forward in neutral. Initial inspection by the dealer confirms movement in neutral on a flat surface at a speed of 4.82 kmph. Additional vehicle inspection and test drive reveal consistent movement from stop to 3 mph in neutral, unaffected by brakes.

In June, Toyota tested torque conditions and identified brake clutch discs not immediately separating, causing intermittent movement. Toyota attempts a design change in the brake clutch disc to address the issue, but the verification testing fails. In early November, due to the failed design change, Toyota investigated the brake clutch disc mechanism. A software change in the transmission control ECU was introduced at the manufacturing facility. After successful verification of the ECU software changes, Toyota develops a testing plan to understand customer usage scenarios and associated risks. Before completing the testing plan, Toyota receives a field report of a vehicle moving in neutral during a car wash.

On February 15, 2024, based on the investigation results, Toyota decided to conduct a voluntary safety recall campaign. As of February 13, 2024, Toyota acknowledges five Toyota Field Technical Reports and one warranty claim from U.S. sources related to the condition, influencing the decision to submit the safety recall report.

