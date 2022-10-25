Toyota bZ3 Electric Sedan Debuts; Will Be Sold Exclusively In China

Toyota is a brand with a presence throughout the world but believes in region-centric models. An example is the old generations of the Land Cruiser that continues to be produced in Africa or the Yaris Cross with a more significant European presence. A similar instance is with the new Toyota bZ3, as it is officially revealed to the world. The second all-electric model from the Japanese carmaker, however, the only caveat, is that it’ll be sold exclusively in China at around $28,000 (Rs. 23.15 lakh approx.)

Also Read: Toyota bZ4X Recall Repair May Take Some Time; Company To Provide Support Services To The Owners

Unlike the Toyota bZ4X, which is a global product, the bZ3 is the result of a collaboration between Toyota and BYD, the largest producer of electric cars in China. and one of the largest battery manufacturers in the world. FAW-Toyota JV will oversee direct sales through its vast network of dealers spread throughout the Asian country.

There is no denying that the Toyota bZ3 borrows the design philosophy of its elder sibling the bZ4X, although it applies it in a sedan format, hence the lack of the X at the end of the name. An electric sedan in Europe would be integrated into segment D thanks to its 4,720 mm length, 1,830 mm width and 1,470 mm height. Under the body hides the multipurpose platform of Toyota called e-TNGA with a wheelbase of 2,880 mm. The aerodynamic performance stands out, with a drag coefficient of just 0.218.

Also Read: The bZ4X Is Toyota's First EV

Since BYD is involved in the project, battery technology will be sourced. Although at first it was thought to use the new generation of Blade-Batteries, a conventional battery with LFP chemistry has finally been selected. The size of said power source has not been specified, although Toyota announced an electric range of 600 km in the CLTC cycle, the Chinese measurement method. The company also said that the battery will have a warranty of 10 years.

In fact, the Japanese have been quite concise with the data provided, as there are still a few months for the Toyota bZ3 to officially arrive at dealerships in China. In addition to its interesting design, the electric sedan has a very attractive cabin for five passengers. The extensive digitisation of the interior with two screens stands out, one in the instrumentation showing the most relevant driving data, and another as the main axis of the multimedia system that measures up to 15-inch.