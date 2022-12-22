Triumph Motorcycles Announces Testing Sustainable Fuels

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that it will work with MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports on a new sustainable fuels project. The sustainable fuel testing program was created at the brand’s Research and Development facility in Hinckley, UK and aims to have E40 (40% non-fossil) fuel in Moto2 competition by 2024, and E100 (100% non-fossil) by 2027.

Triumph Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent says that learnings from sustainable fuel development for race bikes could eventually trickle down to production models as well.

According to Triumph, the testing program for sustainable fuels will aim to ensure that “the new fuel standard is not only competitive, but will continue to offer the exciting, torque-rich and record-breaking three-cylinder performance that riders love.” The testing of the sustainable fuel project will continue alongside the development of Triumph’s TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype.

“Ultimately, our goal is to always take advantage of all the learning we learn during races to make our road bikes even better, which, of course, encompasses not only performance but also their impact on the environment. I can tell you that everyone here at Triumph is very excited to be involved in significant developments at such an important moment in the history of the bike,” said Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles.

Triumph Motorcycles currently provides engines to the Moto2 class. The engine is a race-derived unit of the 765 cc, inline, three-cylinder unit of the current production Street Triple 765. That model is ready for an update and we will soon ride the update model of the Street Triple 765.

Triumph Motorcycles is the single engine supplier of the Moto2 class, and fuel tests have covered all areas of competition engine performance development. The sustainable fuel testing program, Triumph says, is part of the company’s commitment to a more sustainable future in motorcycling, where performance is not sacrificed and emissions are lowered in the interest of the global environment.