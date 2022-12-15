Triumph Motorcycles Announces US Factory Racing Programme

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a fully supported factory race programme in the United States. The motocross team, to be under the global Triumph Racing banner, will enter the Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross World Championship at the start of the 2024 season, a press statement from Triumph Motorcycles said. The new Triumph Racing team will field two of Triumph’s all-new 250 cc, four-stroke motocross bikes in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship West and East Coast series before entering the 450 cc premier class in 2025, the statement said.

Triumph has assembled a veteran team of managers with championship winning experience to helm the all-new United States based Triumph factory race team.



Bobby Hewitt has been named as the team principal, and Steve Westfall has been announced as the factory team manager. Hewitt managed the Rockstar Husqvarna team that won regional and national championships with Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, including 250MX, 450MX and 450SX. Dave Arnold, team manager for HRC during the 1980s will lead chassis development, AND Dudley Cramond, who has worked on Grand Prix projects for many manufacturers including Honda and Aprilia, will lead powertrain development.

“Following close on the heels of our recent announcement to enter the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2024, today’s launch of Triumph’s partnership with the incredibly talented team of Bobby and Scuba in the all-new Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross World Championship continues our journey to the top tier of off-road competition and racing. I have no doubt, knowing the experience and capability shared between our dedicated in-house design and engineering teams, and Bobby’s hand selected team of racing experts, that this partnership will make an indelible mark on the history of this incredible sport and Triumph’s illustrious brand,” said Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor.

"I always knew I would eventually get back into racing but to be able to do it with an iconic brand like Triumph, and to be able to help build this US Triumph Racing team from the ground up is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Triumph Motorcycles have been a part of my family growing up and to have them now decide to enter into professional off-road racing is a tremendous opportunity for our sport and a testament to the growth of the motorcycle industry overall in America.

"I am also very fortunate to be able to work with Scuba (Steve Westfall) again and add the experience of Dave [Arnold] and Dudley [Cramond] to our team. I am honored to be working alongside everyone at the factory in Hinckley and cannot wait to get back to the racetrack in 2024 with our new team and compete for an SMX World Championship!" said Bobby Hewitt, Team Principal, Triumph Racing, Supercross and Motocross.

The US based Triumph Racing Team, along with the recently announced Triumph Racing team based in Europe created in partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, will both collaborate with the Triumph Factory. Both teams will be backed by a dedicated in-house off-road design engineering department within Triumph Global Headquarters in Hinckley, UK. where all the brand’s research, design, engineering development and prototype builds are located. Engineering teams from the Triumph factory and both new race teams have been working closely together on enhancing chassis and engine performance through an intensive testing schedule underway in the USA, UK, and mainland Europe.

Both race teams have been working on joint testing of the new Triumph motocross bikes. They’re sharing key data and rider feedback on the specifications, performance characteristics, and components with the Factory engineering group responsible for the concept and development of the powertrains and chassis for the all-new MX and dual sport motorcycle range.

Triumph has yet to reveal details about the bike which will contest the two 250SX classes, the 250MX class and MX2 World Championship Class. More details are expected in the coming months.