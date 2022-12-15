2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Pre-Bookings Open In India

Triumph Motorcycles India has opened bookings for its new-generation Triumph Street Triple 765 range. The booking amount is Rs. 50,000 and the launch is likely to be in March, with deliveries beginning in April 2023. The naked middleweight motorcycle made its global debut last month and receives significant updates, making it a new-generation model. Expect Triumph to launch the R and the RS variants of the Street Triple 765 in India. There’s also the Moto2 edition, but Triumph will only manufacture 765 units of the Moto2 edition and unfortunately, none of them have been allotted for India.

The Street Triple now adds '765' to its name, with 765 cc being the displacement of the triple-cylinder motorcycle. Triumph says that this is the most powerful iteration of the Street Triple ever, with engine upgrades coming from the Moto2 race program, with increased torque and better responsiveness across the board. The engine now makes 128 bhp, which is 6 bhp more than earlier, at 12,000 rpm while peak torque output is 80 Nm, coming in at 9,500 rpm. Triumph says that the new Street Triple 765 has a stronger spread of torque across the mid-range. There are quite a few changes to the engine as well, with the compression ratio increasing by 4.7 per cent, the inlet port having a higher flow. The valves and camshafts are new too along with the conrod and the grudgeon pin.

There is a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and a new free-flowing exhaust along with a trademark soundtrack. The 2023 Street Triple R and RS both benefit from the new generation's more focused and commanding riding position, thanks to the new 12mm wider handlebars. The RS variant features revised geometry with a steeper rake and a raised back end for nimble, faster turning.

The Street Triple R has the Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a Brembo single piston sliding calliper at the rear. The Street Triple RS gets top-spec Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc front callipers with twin 310mm floating discs fitted as standard. A Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable lever is fitted as standard too while a Brembo single piston sliding calliper keeps things in check at the rear.

In terms of features, the new Street Triple 756 RS gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console. The ergonomically optimised switch cubes and five-way joystick offer an intuitive system. The My Triumph connectivity system is pre-enabled, meaning that Street Triple owners can access turn-by-turn navigation, phone control and music operation via the accessory-fit Bluetooth module and free My Triumph app. There is a lap timer included as well.

The new Street Triple R features four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. This makes it easy to tune the motorcycle to suit the rider's preferences. The Street Triple RS has five riding modes, adding a Track mode to the R's four standard modes. Other electronics include cornering ABS and cornering traction control and front wheel lift control.

The 2023 Street Triple 765 gets a sharper and more focussed styling. The front sees a big change, with the distinct and trademark bug-eyed LED headlight unit being new and sharper than before. The tiny flyscreen, seen on the previous model, is given a miss. The new 15-litre fuel tank has integrated side panels with an angular design that aligns nicely with the sharper radiator cowls. Additionally, there's a new colour-coded belly pan for the RS - which is available as an accessory option for the R. The rear end of the new Street Triple gets a new sporty, upswept design to give a focused, nose-down look. The RS features a colour-coded seat cowl with an interchangeable pillion seat.