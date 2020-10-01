New Cars and Bikes in India
Triumph Motorcycles Opens New Dealership In Chennai

Triumph now has 14 dealerships across India, and offers a range of motorcycles in the modern classic, adventure, roadster and cruiser categories.

Triumph now has 14 dealerships across India

Highlights

  • Triumph's dealership network now has 14 centres across India
  • Triumph Motorcycles is a leading premium motorcycle brand
  • Triumph offers a range of motorcycles in various segments

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its dealership network in India, with a new dealership in Chennai, in partnership with the Khivraj Group, a renowned automobile business group in south India. The new dealership is spread across an area of 5,000 square feet, and includes sales and service zones, and a customer lounge area as well. Apart from catering to the entire range of Triumph motorcycles, the dealership, called Khivraj Triumph, will also offer a host of original Triumph accessories, merchandise and apparel. The dealership is divided into different experiential zones such as consultation lounge, build your own bike zone for customers, and an official merchandise zone.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India

ug3ria7c

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the most recent Triumph motorcycle launched in India, priced at ₹ 18.4 lakh

"Chennai is an important market for us. Almost 75 per cent of premium motorcycle business in India is driven from the Southern and Western region and having a strong presence in Chennai is of strategic importance. Having associated with Khivraj Group for this important market gives us lot of confidence and hope that we will be able to deliver the most premium brand experience which customers expect from Triumph. The ultra-modern and state of the art Khivraj Triumph Chennai, is one of our most premium stores in the country which we expect will soon be a hub for all motorcyclists in the region. With this store we have now consolidated our network across India covering all important markets," said Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India.

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple R Launched At ₹ 8.84 Lakh

7cestof4

The Triumph Street Triple R is the slightly more affordable variant in the Street Triple family

Triumph Motorcycles now has 13 dealerships across India. Triumph has put in a new SOP across its dealerships to ensure the safety of all the staff and customers, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, including virtual Whatsapp consultations, sanitisation of motorcycles and common touch points, along with the service centre. Home test rides and deliveries are also being offered to customers to ensure social distancing and customers are being encouraged to book prior appointments before visiting the dealership to ensure limited number of people present at the dealership.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Twin Launched At ₹ 7.45 Lakh

8s5csh0c

The Triumph Trident will be the new entry point into the Triumph triple engine roadsters, and will sit below the Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Motorcycles is one of the leading premium motorcycle brands in India, and offers a range of different products, from modern classics, adventure bikes, roadsters and the premium cruiser, the Triumph Rocket 3. Triumph Motorcycles follows a July-June financial year and expects a growth of 15-20 per cent in retail sales in FY 2021, despite a de-growth in the industry. In 2019-20, the company had sold around 800 units in India. Triumph will also be looking at launching the official pre-owned motorcycle programme "Triumph Approved" in India, which has got delayed due to COVID-19.

Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
