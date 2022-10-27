TVS To Launch New "Racer’s Choice" Motorcycle on September 8

TVS has announced that it is launching a new motorcycle on September 8, 2022. Called the “All-New Racer’s Choice” motorcycle, as per an invite shared by the company, the new model is likely to be a new variant of the company’s Apache line-up given that the bikes have been pushed as performance-oriented models.

Details at this time remain scarce though this could be another special edition similar to the RTR 165 RP that the company launched late last year. The RP was based on the RTR 160 but received a number of mechanical changes including a reworked engine with an increased displacement.

The new model could be the company’s second model under the Race Performance brand given the use of the term “racer’s choice”.

The new model could also be an updated variant of the company’s existing motorcycle range with the company in recent months testing an updated Apache RTR 160.